🛒 Laredo Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Laredo’s service and retail scene is busy right now, with steady hiring in stores and at the airport. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: National Car Rental (Enterprise Mobility)

National Car Rental (Enterprise Mobility) Location: Laredo International Airport, Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hour

Front-line role helping travelers with car rentals, returns, and questions right at the airport. Includes paid time off, health/vision/dental insurance, 401(k) with match, and rental car discounts, plus a set weekly schedule with some evening shifts.

Employer: Coach (Tapestry, Inc.)

(Tapestry, Inc.) Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Base pay range: $16.00 – $23.75/hour

Leadership role on the sales floor, guiding the team, driving store results, and making sure customers get a high-end experience. Good fit if you have 1+ year of retail leadership, like coaching others, and want access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid parental leave, and tuition assistance.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Entry-level convenience store role with flexible schedules, handling cashier work, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep. No experience required—training is provided—and there’s a strong promote-from-within path plus PTO, 401(k), tuition help, and holiday premium pay (eligibility rules apply).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.