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🛒 Laredo Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Laredo’s service and retail scene is busy right now, with steady hiring in stores and at the airport. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Customer Experience Representative – Laredo International Airport
- Employer: National Car Rental (Enterprise Mobility)
- Location: Laredo International Airport, Laredo, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16/hour
Front-line role helping travelers with car rentals, returns, and questions right at the airport. Includes paid time off, health/vision/dental insurance, 401(k) with match, and rental car discounts, plus a set weekly schedule with some evening shifts.
Lead Supervisor I
- Employer: Coach (Tapestry, Inc.)
- Location: Laredo, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Base pay range: $16.00 – $23.75/hour
Leadership role on the sales floor, guiding the team, driving store results, and making sure customers get a high-end experience. Good fit if you have 1+ year of retail leadership, like coaching others, and want access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid parental leave, and tuition assistance.
Store Crew (Retail Sales Associate)
- Employer: 7-Eleven
- Location: Laredo, TX
- Type: Full-time
Entry-level convenience store role with flexible schedules, handling cashier work, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep. No experience required—training is provided—and there’s a strong promote-from-within path plus PTO, 401(k), tuition help, and holiday premium pay (eligibility rules apply).
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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