🛒 Laredo customer service jobs with multiple openings

Laredo’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, especially around auto and home goods. Here are several solid options if you like helping customers face to face.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone/BSRO)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone/BSRO) Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.39 – $27.17/hour

Front-counter sales role in an auto service shop, helping customers in person and by phone, writing up services, and handling payments. Comes with day‑1 medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, flexible schedule, and paid training/ASE certifications.

Employer: Sames Auto Group

Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Works on the service drive greeting customers, writing repair orders, explaining maintenance and repairs, and following up until the car is ready. Offers competitive wages, medical insurance, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays, and an employee vehicle purchase program.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Listed as Internship (described as full-time exempt manager, 50–55 hrs/week)

Listed as (described as full-time exempt manager, 50–55 hrs/week) Pay: Not listed

Leads an auto parts store, hitting sales goals, coaching a team of 10–20, managing inventory, and building relationships with DIY and professional customers. Good fit if you have 2–3 years retail management, can work rotating nights/weekends, and want full P&L and team leadership responsibility.

Employer: Jerseymania

Location: Mall del Norte, Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time , Part-time also available

, Pay: $7.25 – $7.50/hour

Soccer store role helping customers, taking payments, and keeping the shop clean and organized. Around 35–40 hours per week for full-time; Spanish is clearly welcome based on the posting.

Employer: At Home – The Home Decor Superstore

Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Mix of cashiering, stocking, freight, and general store upkeep in a big-box home décor store. Offers 401(k) with match, dental/vision/life/disability, and 25% store discount, with flexible hours including nights and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for different shifts and roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.