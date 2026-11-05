💰 Laredo Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings This Month

Laredo’s finance scene is busy right now, especially around construction and live events. If you like numbers and steady work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pulice

Pulice Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$82,000/year

Work on construction projects from the finance side—journal entries, cost reports, budgets, and payroll support. Good fit if you have 2+ years of construction accounting, love details, and want strong benefits like PTO, 401(k), and health coverage.

Employer: Legends Global

Location: Sames Auto Arena – Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Day-to-day accounting for a major events arena—financial statements, reconciliations, journal entries, and support for A/R and A/P. Great if you have a BS in Accounting or Finance and want hands-on experience in a busy venue environment.

Employer: Legends Global

Location: Sames Auto Arena – Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on A/P, A/R, invoicing, and reconciliations to keep vendors paid and records clean. Good match if you have an associate’s in accounting/finance and at least a couple of years in accounts payable or similar work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.