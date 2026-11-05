📣 Several Sales & Marketing Jobs Hiring Now in Laredo, TX

Laredo’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level street marketing to full-time office and auto sales careers.

Below are several solid openings you can scan quickly and apply to today.

Employer: Sames Auto Group

Sames Auto Group Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission + bonuses)

Sell new and used vehicles at a large local dealership with monthly bonuses, 401(k), medical insurance, paid vacation, and an employee vehicle purchase program. They’ll train you even if you’re new to auto sales, as long as you bring strong people skills and are comfortable in a commission-based role.

Employer: Sames Auto Group

Sames Auto Group Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission + bonuses)

Focus on pre-owned vehicle sales with one of the largest inventories in the area. This role offers the same benefits package (bonuses, insurance, 401(k), paid vacation, advancement) and is a good fit if you like helping budget-conscious buyers find the right car.

Employer: Sames Auto Group

Sames Auto Group Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Route-based B2B sales role selling automotive parts to repair shops, fleets, and other wholesale customers. You’ll be on the road visiting accounts, growing your territory, and building long-term relationships—great if you like sales, cars, and working independently.

Employer: Talent Spring Group

Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time, on-site (Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5:00pm)

(Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5:00pm) Salary: Not listed

Office-based role helping plan and run marketing campaigns, social media, email, events, and reports. Good for someone organized with some marketing, communications, admin, or digital experience who wants training and professional development and steady weekday hours.

Employer: ESKIMO HUT

Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $12.00 per hour

Active, outdoor role where you hold signs, greet people, and hand out promo materials at events and busy spots. Great if you want flexible, entry-level marketing work, don’t mind being on your feet, and enjoy talking with people.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume soon—these kinds of roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.