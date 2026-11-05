🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Laredo, TX

Laredo’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring people who like fast-paced, people-focused work. Good mix here of entry-level roles with training and a solid step-up management job.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Love’s Travel Stops Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the deli area helping guests, making sandwiches, salads, and snacks, and keeping everything clean and stocked. No experience needed, and they offer tuition assistance, PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, and career growth with cross-training into other roles.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front counter, drive-thru, or kitchen role where you greet guests, serve food, handle payments, and keep the restaurant clean. Comes with flexible schedules, free meals on shift, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision for eligible staff, paid training, and clear paths to move into management.

(Duplicate Panda listing on Indeed points to the same Service Team role, so it’s not listed twice here.)

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed

Step into restaurant management, helping lead the team, keep food quality high, and manage store performance. Role includes full-time hours, management training, bonus potential, PTO, health coverage, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement, with a strong promote-from-within focus.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still hiring. Even one quick application can open a new door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.