🚚 Laredo Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Warehouse Roles

Laredo’s logistics scene is busy, and warehouses are hiring steady right now. If you like fast-paced work and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the parts HUB for a major auto parts brand. You’ll handle cycle counts, stocking, shipping orders on time, and may have key holder duties like opening/closing the store. This is a good fit if you have retail or inventory experience and don’t mind lifting and being on your feet most of the day.

Employer: FEROLY TRANSFER SA DE CV

Location: 20788 U.S. HWY 83 N, Laredo, TX 78045

Type: Full-time, on-site

Schedule: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role checking incoming and outgoing freight, updating the system, and coordinating with drivers and warehouse staff. Great if you’re organized, detail-focused, and want a steady daytime schedule in a logistics setting.

Employer: Step Up

Location: Laredo, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $23.75 per hour

Join an in-house warehouse team picking and packing orders with barcode scanners and RF guns. You’ll help with shipping and receiving, inventory control, and loading/unloading while following safety rules. This is a strong option if you want higher hourly pay and already have warehouse or distribution experience.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—Laredo logistics roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.