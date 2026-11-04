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🚚 Laredo Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Warehouse Roles
Laredo’s logistics scene is busy, and warehouses are hiring steady right now. If you like fast-paced work and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Inventory Specialist
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Laredo, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run the parts HUB for a major auto parts brand. You’ll handle cycle counts, stocking, shipping orders on time, and may have key holder duties like opening/closing the store. This is a good fit if you have retail or inventory experience and don’t mind lifting and being on your feet most of the day.
Shipping/Receiving
- Employer: FEROLY TRANSFER SA DE CV
- Location: 20788 U.S. HWY 83 N, Laredo, TX 78045
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Schedule: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on warehouse role checking incoming and outgoing freight, updating the system, and coordinating with drivers and warehouse staff. Great if you’re organized, detail-focused, and want a steady daytime schedule in a logistics setting.
Order Picker
- Employer: Step Up
- Location: Laredo, TX (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.00 – $23.75 per hour
Join an in-house warehouse team picking and packing orders with barcode scanners and RF guns. You’ll help with shipping and receiving, inventory control, and loading/unloading while following safety rules. This is a strong option if you want higher hourly pay and already have warehouse or distribution experience.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—Laredo logistics roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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