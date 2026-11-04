undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Laredo, TX Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings With Solid Benefits
Laredo’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up for both seasoned pros and people still building skills. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.
Registered Dental Assistant (RDA)
- Employer: Ahh... Smile Family Dentistry
- Location: Laredo, TX (in-person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $12.00 – $20.00 per hour
Friendly, fast-paced family dental office looking for a Registered Dental Assistant who’s reliable and eager to learn. Prior experience helps, but they’re willing to train the right person and offer health & dental insurance plus paid time off.
Neurosurgery Nurse Practitioner – Laredo Medical Center
- Employer: Community Health Systems / Laredo Medical Center
- Location: Laredo, TX
- Type: Full-time, hospital-employed
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM, no call
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Join a neurosurgery team with a stable Monday–Friday schedule and no call, handling both inpatient rounding and clinic visits. Role comes with CME allowance, relocation help, paid vacation, 401(k) with match, and full medical/dental/vision/life benefits; neurosurgery experience is strongly preferred.
Physical Therapist (Sign-On Bonus!) – Full Time
- Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners (placed with a local client)
- Location: Laredo, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Setting: Outpatient orthopedic-style clinic
- Perks: Sign-on bonus and negotiable relocation assistance
Work 1:1 with patients in a 60-minute visit model focused on conservative, non-invasive care—no needles or surgery. You’ll see a mix of sports and orthopedic cases, and get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, flexible PTO, paid parental leave, disability coverage, and more.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.