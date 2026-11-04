🏥 Laredo, TX Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings With Solid Benefits

Laredo’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up for both seasoned pros and people still building skills. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Ahh... Smile Family Dentistry

Ahh... Smile Family Dentistry Location: Laredo, TX (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $12.00 – $20.00 per hour

Friendly, fast-paced family dental office looking for a Registered Dental Assistant who’s reliable and eager to learn. Prior experience helps, but they’re willing to train the right person and offer health & dental insurance plus paid time off.

Employer: Community Health Systems / Laredo Medical Center

Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time, hospital-employed

Full-time, hospital-employed Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM, no call

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Join a neurosurgery team with a stable Monday–Friday schedule and no call, handling both inpatient rounding and clinic visits. Role comes with CME allowance, relocation help, paid vacation, 401(k) with match, and full medical/dental/vision/life benefits; neurosurgery experience is strongly preferred.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners (placed with a local client)

(placed with a local client) Location: Laredo, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Setting: Outpatient orthopedic-style clinic

Outpatient orthopedic-style clinic Perks: Sign-on bonus and negotiable relocation assistance

Work 1:1 with patients in a 60-minute visit model focused on conservative, non-invasive care—no needles or surgery. You’ll see a mix of sports and orthopedic cases, and get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, flexible PTO, paid parental leave, disability coverage, and more.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.