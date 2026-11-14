Larchmont neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. From kids’ gear to tools and home storage, here’s what’s available nearby.

Item: Wall-mounted iron shelf, 3 shelves

Condition: Not stated (iron, wall-mounted)

Location: Fenimore, Mamaroneck, NY

Category: Furniture

Details: Simple iron shelf that mounts to the wall, with three shelves for storage or display. Great for a hallway, kitchen, or small room where you need extra space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Blue baby sled with safety strap

Condition: Not stated; described as sturdy

Location: Village of Larchmont, Larchmont, NY

Category: Baby & kids

Details: A sturdy blue sled made for young children, with a safety strap to help keep your child secure while you pull them. Poster notes that if the listing is still up, it should still be available.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Spark plug wrench

Condition: Brand new

Location: Larchmont, New Rochelle, NY

Category: Automotive

Details: A brand new spark plug wrench, handy to keep in the garage or car for basic engine work or tune-ups.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Nine heavy duty wall/ceiling hooks

Condition: Unused

Location: Larchmont, New Rochelle, NY

Category: Tools

Details: Set of nine unused heavy duty hooks for walls or ceilings. Good for hanging bikes, tools, storage bins, or other items in a garage, basement, or closet.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Metal Lionel O gauge train tracks

Condition: Very old (exact condition not stated)

Location: Larchmont, New Rochelle, NY

Category: Toys & games

Details: Metal Lionel O gauge tracks including 22 straight pieces and 16 curved pieces. Described as very old, so they may be best for collectors, hobby projects, or display.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Larchmont and nearby towns tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.