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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Larchmont and Nearby
Larchmont neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. From kids’ gear to tools and home storage, here’s what’s available nearby.
FREE SHELF
Item: Wall-mounted iron shelf, 3 shelves
Condition: Not stated (iron, wall-mounted)
Location: Fenimore, Mamaroneck, NY
Category: Furniture
Details: Simple iron shelf that mounts to the wall, with three shelves for storage or display. Great for a hallway, kitchen, or small room where you need extra space.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Blue Baby Sled with Strap
Item: Blue baby sled with safety strap
Condition: Not stated; described as sturdy
Location: Village of Larchmont, Larchmont, NY
Category: Baby & kids
Details: A sturdy blue sled made for young children, with a safety strap to help keep your child secure while you pull them. Poster notes that if the listing is still up, it should still be available.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Spark plug wrench
Item: Spark plug wrench
Condition: Brand new
Location: Larchmont, New Rochelle, NY
Category: Automotive
Details: A brand new spark plug wrench, handy to keep in the garage or car for basic engine work or tune-ups.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Heavy duty wall/ceiling
Item: Nine heavy duty wall/ceiling hooks
Condition: Unused
Location: Larchmont, New Rochelle, NY
Category: Tools
Details: Set of nine unused heavy duty hooks for walls or ceilings. Good for hanging bikes, tools, storage bins, or other items in a garage, basement, or closet.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Lionel toy train tracks
Item: Metal Lionel O gauge train tracks
Condition: Very old (exact condition not stated)
Location: Larchmont, New Rochelle, NY
Category: Toys & games
Details: Metal Lionel O gauge tracks including 22 straight pieces and 16 curved pieces. Described as very old, so they may be best for collectors, hobby projects, or display.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Larchmont and nearby towns tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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