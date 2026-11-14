Laramie has some solid part-time customer service and retail roles right now, from campus jobs to national brands. Good mix of flexible hours, student-friendly options, and chances to grow.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: 2127 E Grand Ave, Laramie, WY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Nov 26, 2026 (may close early)

This front-desk banking role is all about helping customers with deposits, withdrawals, and everyday questions while you learn the basics of retail banking. Good fit if you like detail work, talking with people, and want a long-term path in finance.

Employer: Bloedorns

Location: 450 North 3rd Street, Laramie, WY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help customers with product questions, ring up sales, handle returns, and keep the store stocked and clean. Expect a mix of indoor/outdoor work and some heavy lifting, plus a flexible schedule that includes weekends.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Laramie, WY

Type: Part-time

Pay: At least $20/hour total (base + incentives); $18/hour + $5/hour training pay during initial training

Help customers pick phones and plans, learn the latest tech, and use digital tools to show coverage and features. Comes with strong benefits, stock grants, and a clear path to move up into the Mobile Expert role.

Employer: University of Wyoming – Campus Recreation

Location: On-campus, Laramie, WY

Type: Part-time student job (10–15 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Perfect for current UW students who want campus work. You’ll greet people at Half Acre Gym and the Aquatics Center, handle front desk sales, answer phones, and check facility access. Requires 2–3 weekend shifts a month and ability to work at least two semesters.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.