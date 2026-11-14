Laramie has some solid transportation gigs right now, from big–railroad careers to flexible delivery work. If you like being on the move and working outside, these are worth a look.

Employer: Union Pacific Railroad

Union Pacific Railroad Location: Laramie, WY (regional travel)

(regional travel) Type: Full-time

Pay: $33.42/hour starting , up to $36.25/hour after 60 days in a driving role

, up to in a driving role Notes: Requires a CDL (Class A or B) and passing a physical ability test and DOT medical.

Hands-on railroad job keeping tracks in shape so trains can move safely. Physically active outdoor work with travel, union benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and education help through partner schools.

Employer: Domino’s Pizza

Location: Laramie, WY

Type: Part-time / flexible (listed as OTHER)

Part-time / flexible (listed as OTHER) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Notes: Must be 18+, have a valid driver’s license, insured vehicle, and safe driving record.

Good fit if you want flexible hours or a second job. You’ll deliver pizzas around town, stay moving, and there’s room to grow into management or even franchise ownership for people who stick with it.

Employer: UPS

Location: Laramie, WY

Type: Seasonal, full-time hours possible

Pay: $18.40/hour

Notes: You do not drive the truck; you ride along and help deliver. Must lift up to 70 lbs and be authorized to work in the U.S.

Short-term, active outdoor job riding with a UPS driver and helping with package deliveries. Great if you want weekly pay, to stay in shape, and possibly get your foot in the door with UPS for future roles.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—transportation jobs tend to fill fast once word gets around.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.