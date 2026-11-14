Laramie has several cats who are almost ready for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, now is a wonderful time to connect with Laramie Animal Shelter and learn more about these kitties.

Status: On stray hold, not yet fully adoptable

On stray hold, not yet fully adoptable Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Found: 100 block of N Adams in Laramie

100 block of N Adams in Laramie Notes: This fluffy little girl is currently on a stray hold so her family has a chance to find her. If she is not reclaimed by 11-18-26 , she will be evaluated for adoption .

This fluffy little girl is currently on a stray hold so her family has a chance to find her. If she is not reclaimed by , she will be . Shelter: Laramie Animal Shelter

Phone: (307) 721-5385

If you recognize this kitten or want to ask about future adoption, please call the shelter.

👉 Meet Stray Hold and learn more on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable starting 11-16-26

Adoptable starting Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Background: Came in as a stray; no known history

Came in as a stray; no known history Personality/Placement: Described as a semi-friendly mouser or barn cat

Described as a Health & vetting: Will be neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated upon adoption

Will be Special note: Has a “funny eye,” but the shelter says it doesn’t cause him trouble

Has a “funny eye,” but the shelter says it Shelter: Laramie Animal Shelter

Phone: (307) 721-5385

If you have a barn or property and could use a working cat, Umbra may be a great fit.

👉 Meet Umbra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: On stray hold, not yet fully adoptable

On stray hold, not yet fully adoptable Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Calico or Dilute Calico

Calico or Dilute Calico Found: Near Lake Hattie

Near Notes: This pretty calico girl is on a stray hold so her people can find her. If she is not reclaimed by 11-18-26 , she will be evaluated for adoption .

This pretty calico girl is on a stray hold so her people can find her. If she is not reclaimed by , she will be . Shelter: Laramie Animal Shelter

Phone: (307) 721-5385

If you recognize her or want to ask about adopting if she’s not reclaimed, please reach out to the shelter.

👉 View Stray’s listing and details on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Laramie Animal Shelter at (307) 721-5385 or visit in person to ask about their current status and the adoption process. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find safe, loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.