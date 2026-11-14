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🐱 Gentle Laramie Cats Hoping for a Loving Home Soon
Laramie has several cats who are almost ready for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, now is a wonderful time to connect with Laramie Animal Shelter and learn more about these kitties.
Stray Hold
- Status: On stray hold, not yet fully adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Found: 100 block of N Adams in Laramie
- Notes: This fluffy little girl is currently on a stray hold so her family has a chance to find her. If she is not reclaimed by 11-18-26, she will be evaluated for adoption.
- Shelter: Laramie Animal Shelter
Phone: (307) 721-5385
If you recognize this kitten or want to ask about future adoption, please call the shelter.
👉 Meet Stray Hold and learn more on adoptapet
Umbra
- Status: Adoptable starting 11-16-26
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Background: Came in as a stray; no known history
- Personality/Placement: Described as a semi-friendly mouser or barn cat
- Health & vetting: Will be neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated upon adoption
- Special note: Has a “funny eye,” but the shelter says it doesn’t cause him trouble
- Shelter: Laramie Animal Shelter
Phone: (307) 721-5385
If you have a barn or property and could use a working cat, Umbra may be a great fit.
👉 Meet Umbra and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stray
- Status: On stray hold, not yet fully adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico or Dilute Calico
- Found: Near Lake Hattie
- Notes: This pretty calico girl is on a stray hold so her people can find her. If she is not reclaimed by 11-18-26, she will be evaluated for adoption.
- Shelter: Laramie Animal Shelter
Phone: (307) 721-5385
If you recognize her or want to ask about adopting if she’s not reclaimed, please reach out to the shelter.
👉 View Stray’s listing and details on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Laramie Animal Shelter at (307) 721-5385 or visit in person to ask about their current status and the adoption process. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find safe, loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.