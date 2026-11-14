Laramie’s campus offices are busy and hiring. If you like helping people, staying organized, and being part of UW life, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: University of Wyoming

University of Wyoming Location: Laramie, WY (Transit Services)

(Transit Services) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep UW Transit running smoothly by handling charter bookings, schedules for bus staff, ridership data, and ADA paratransit intake and cash reconciliation. This role comes with strong state benefits, retirement contributions over 19%, tuition waivers, good PTO, and up to 20% remote/flexible work.

Employer: University of Wyoming

University of Wyoming Location: Laramie, WY (Transportation Services)

(Transportation Services) Type: Part-time, hourly

Salary: Starts below $15.25/hour, increases to $15.25/hour after 4‑month probation

Be the first face people see for parking and car rentals: answer phones, take payments for citations and permits, check vehicles in and out, and handle daily cash and deposits. 10–20 hours/week, mostly Mon–Fri, 7:00 am–5:30 pm, with optional holiday/winter break time off; must be able to work Spring 2027 & Fall 2027.

Employer: University of Wyoming

University of Wyoming Location: Laramie, WY (College of Education Dean’s Office)

(College of Education Dean’s Office) Type: Part-time, student position

Salary: Not listed

Great fit for a current student who wants office experience. You’ll greet visitors, help with events, keep spaces organized, update the website, and handle basic admin tasks like copying, scanning, and data entry. Ideal if you’re organized, detail‑oriented, and want to build skills in a professional campus office.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.