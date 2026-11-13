Laramie has a steady mix of retail and field roles right now, especially if you like talking with customers and staying on your feet. Here are several solid options hiring in and around Laramie, WY.

Employer: GNC

GNC Location: Laramie, WY

Laramie, WY Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly with sales incentives)

Help people with vitamins and supplements while earning extra through individual sales incentives, plus a 30% GNC discount and 401(k) with 4% match after 1 year. Great fit if you enjoy health and fitness, can work nights, weekends, and holidays, and like a mix of customer service, stocking, and online order prep.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Primary Area: Cheyenne, WY ( Laramie is a secondary location)

Cheyenne, WY ( is a secondary location) Type: Full-time, Regular Field Sales

Salary: $19.29–$21.00/hour (based on experience)

Keep Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy! and more fully stocked and looking sharp in local stores. This role offers mileage reimbursement, bonus eligibility, medical/dental/vision from day one, 401(k), paid vacation and holidays, and tuition reimbursement. You’ll drive your own car to stores, start by 7 a.m., work 5 days/week including one weekend day, and handle lifting and stocking.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Laramie, WY

Laramie, WY Type: Full-time (or part-time possible)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level auto parts sales role where you help DIY customers in-store and by phone, plus do simple services like battery and wiper installs. Good if you like cars, don’t mind lifting up to 50–100 lbs, and can work a mix of days, evenings, and weekends while learning store systems and inventory.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.