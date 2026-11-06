🍽️ Laramie Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Laramie’s food scene is busy, from highway stops to local pizza spots. If you like fast-paced work and friendly faces, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pilot Company / Pilot Flying J

Pilot Company / Pilot Flying J Location: Laramie, WY

Pay: $11.60 – $15.70 per hour

Type: Full-time

This is a Wendy’s inside the Pilot travel center, serving travelers and locals. You’ll take orders, run the register, prep food, and keep things clean. Perks include weekly pay, free daily meals, 15¢/gal fuel discount, low-cost health plans (full-time), PTO, family leave, 401(k), and development programs.

Employer: The Alibi Pub Wood Fire Pizzaria & Bakery

Location: Laramie, WY

Pay: $13.00 – $20.00 per hour

Type: Part-time / other (in-person)

Join a tight-knit local team making wood-fired pizzas and grill items. No experience needed—they’ll train you. You’ll shape dough, cook to order, prep for future shifts, wash dishes, and help keep the kitchen clean, mainly on nights and weekends. Includes an employee discount.

If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—Laramie spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.