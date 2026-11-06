🐶 Gentle Pups & Seniors Ready for Adoption in Laramie

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Laramie, WY? These dogs at Laramie Animal Shelter are hoping for a loving home and a fresh start.

Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 10–12 weeks (puppy)

10–12 weeks (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Personality & needs: Described as very mouthy, high energy, and wicked smart . Tootles will need proper training and lots of mental and physical exercise as he grows.

Described as . Tootles will need and lots of mental and physical exercise as he grows. Best home: No children under 12 years old due to his mouthiness. Ideal for an active home ready to work on training and manners.

No children under due to his mouthiness. Ideal for an active home ready to work on training and manners. Medical: Will be neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped upon adoption .

Will be . Availability: Expected to be available 11/6/26 .

Expected to be available . Shelter: Laramie Animal Shelter

Phone: (307) 721-5385

👉 Meet Tootles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: stray

stray Breed: Pomeranian mix

Pomeranian mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Background: Found at Optimist Park . Listed as a stray; the shelter is trying to see if she has an owner.

Found at . Listed as a stray; the shelter is trying to see if she has an owner. Status: She will be evaluated on 11/10/26 for possible adoption if not reclaimed.

She will be for possible adoption if not reclaimed. Shelter: Laramie Animal Shelter

Phone: (307) 721-5385

If you recognize her, or if she becomes available and you’re interested in adopting, please contact the shelter.

👉 Meet this Pomeranian mix and follow updates on adoptapet

Name on listing: Stray

Stray Breed: Great Pyrenees mix

Great Pyrenees mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Color: White

White Background: Found in the 700 block of Huron St . Listed as a stray while the shelter looks for his owner.

Found in the . Listed as a stray while the shelter looks for his owner. Status: If not redeemed by his owner by 11/8/26 , he will be evaluated for adoption .

If not redeemed by his owner by , he will be . Shelter: Laramie Animal Shelter

Phone: (307) 721-5385

If you know who he belongs to, or you’re interested in him if he becomes adoptable, please reach out to the shelter.

👉 See this Great Pyrenees mix and follow updates on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Laramie, please consider calling Laramie Animal Shelter at (307) 721-5385 or visiting in person to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, and local groups can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.