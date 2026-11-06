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🐶 Gentle Pups & Seniors Ready for Adoption in Laramie
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Laramie, WY? These dogs at Laramie Animal Shelter are hoping for a loving home and a fresh start.
Tootles
- Breed: Border Collie / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: 10–12 weeks (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Personality & needs: Described as very mouthy, high energy, and wicked smart. Tootles will need proper training and lots of mental and physical exercise as he grows.
- Best home: No children under 12 years old due to his mouthiness. Ideal for an active home ready to work on training and manners.
- Medical: Will be neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped upon adoption.
- Availability: Expected to be available 11/6/26.
- Shelter: Laramie Animal Shelter
Phone: (307) 721-5385
👉 Meet Tootles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stray – Pomeranian (evaluation pending)
- Name on listing: stray
- Breed: Pomeranian mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Background: Found at Optimist Park. Listed as a stray; the shelter is trying to see if she has an owner.
- Status: She will be evaluated on 11/10/26 for possible adoption if not reclaimed.
- Shelter: Laramie Animal Shelter
Phone: (307) 721-5385
If you recognize her, or if she becomes available and you’re interested in adopting, please contact the shelter.
👉 Meet this Pomeranian mix and follow updates on adoptapet
Stray – Great Pyrenees (evaluation pending)
- Name on listing: Stray
- Breed: Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Background: Found in the 700 block of Huron St. Listed as a stray while the shelter looks for his owner.
- Status: If not redeemed by his owner by 11/8/26, he will be evaluated for adoption.
- Shelter: Laramie Animal Shelter
Phone: (307) 721-5385
If you know who he belongs to, or you’re interested in him if he becomes adoptable, please reach out to the shelter.
👉 See this Great Pyrenees mix and follow updates on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Laramie, please consider calling Laramie Animal Shelter at (307) 721-5385 or visiting in person to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, and local groups can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.