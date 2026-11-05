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Laramie
⚠️ Laramie city offices closed on Veterans Day, Nov. 11
4 days ago
⚠️ City of Laramie offices closed on Veterans Day
City of Laramie administrative offices will be closed on Veterans Day, November 11.
If you need to take care of any city business, such as permits, payments, or other paperwork, plan to visit before or after November 11, since offices will not be open that day.
The notice only mentions administrative offices; it does not list which specific services or facilities are affected.
More Info: Administrative Offices Closed for Veterans Day on ...
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