🏥 Laramie Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings With Growth Paths

Laramie’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already licensed. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Evergreen Healthcare Group (Laramie Health and Rehabilitation)

Evergreen Healthcare Group (Laramie Health and Rehabilitation) Location: Laramie, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role that can lead to CNA training, perfect if you want to break into nursing. You’ll help residents with daily needs, answer call lights, pass food and fluids, and keep rooms clean and stocked. Comes with medical, dental, vision, DailyPay, life insurance, and training & development.

Employer: Evergreen Healthcare Group (Laramie Health and Rehabilitation)

Evergreen Healthcare Group (Laramie Health and Rehabilitation) Location: Laramie, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a fast-paced rehab team providing therapy to help residents stay mobile and independent. PTs and PTAs handle evaluations, treatments, care plans, and work closely with an interdisciplinary team. Includes health benefits, DailyPay, life insurance, and ongoing training.

Employer: Ivinson Memorial Hospital

Location: Laramie, WY

Type: Full-time

Base Pay: Starts at $16.52/hr

Work in one of several specialty clinics (ENT, Family Care & Pediatric, Internal Medicine, Orthopedics, Podiatry, Women’s Health). You’ll room patients, take vitals, help with procedures, EKGs, and phone triage. Strong benefits package, PTO, retirement match, tuition reimbursement, and PSLF-eligible employer.

If something here fits your skills or goals, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.