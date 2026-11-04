🍽️ Multiple Restaurant Team Member Jobs in Laramie, WY

Laramie’s food scene stays busy thanks to travelers and locals, so front-line restaurant jobs here tend to hire fast and often.

Below is one solid option hiring right now in Laramie, WY.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Laramie, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role mixes cashier and kitchen work in a fast-paced travel stop. You’ll take orders, handle payments, keep things clean, and help prep food at different stations. No experience needed—they’ll train you. Perks include tuition assistance, paid time off, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.