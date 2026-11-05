Open house on Parsley and Wallick road extensions

An open house for residents of Cheyenne and Laramie County will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Afflerbach Elementary School, 400 West Wallick Rd. to gather feedback on possible future roadway extensions for Parsley Boulevard and Wallick Road in the area south of College Dr., east of the BNSF Railroad tracks, and west of US 85/S Greeley Hwy. Input from this meeting will be used by the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization to help shape the final plan for these two road corridors.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Laramie County Government