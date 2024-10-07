Open in App
    Before October Prime Day, Apple AirPods Max headphones are $150 off right now

    By Laptop Mag Staff,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xw4cJ_0vxylBYD00

    Today is your lucky day if you love Apple's audio products but don't love the Apple premium.

    In an early Prime Day deal, Apple's AirPod Max over-ear headphones are selling for $399 — a full $150 cheaper than their normal retail price.

    If you're looking for top-tier audio, powerful active noise cancellation, and an iconic Apple aesthetic for a more reasonable price, now is your time to act.

    Note that not all colorways are on sale right now, but if you're a fan of Sky Blue, green, Space Gray, or Silver, then you should snag this deal while you can. Keep reading for details.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxbnZ_0vxylBYD00

    Apple AirPods Max
    Was:     $549
    Now:     $399 @Amazon
    Amazon has a sale for the Apple AirPods Max, knocking 27% off to bring the price down to $399.

    Launch date: December 2020

    Price history: The lowest price we've seen for AirPods Max since Amazon Prime Day in July, when they fell to $382.

    Features: Active Noise Cancellation with transparency mode, Apple H1 chip, spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, 20 hours with ANC and spatial audio enabled.

    Price check: Walmart $529

    Reviews: In our review, we lauded these headphones' great audio quality and effective ANC and appreciated their gorgeous design.

    Laptop Mag: ★★ ½

    Buy it if: You've had your eye on the AirPods Max, don't mind the Lightning cable, and want to save some money.

    Don't buy it if: You prefer a USB-C ecosystem, want the latest Apple product, and are willing to pay more for a new product. View Deal

