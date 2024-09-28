Nothing Ear Open hands-on: A cyberpunk spin on open-air earbuds

Noise cancellation isn't everything.

That's the message from makers (and consumers) of a new wave of audio products that blend in-ear audio with ambient noise from your environment. Don't believe me? Well, I'll let Bose , Sony , or even Anker do the talking — all three offer personal audio products meant to blend your audio with your environment.

And naturally, as an increasingly prolific purveyor of personal audio products, the UK-based tech company, Nothing, is now offering its own solution: Ear Open .

So how does Nothing's entry into the space stack up against its competition? Well, that's a bit of an open question.

Earbud or wearable?

(Image credit: Future)

Listen, ears aren't straightforward. There are a lot more ear shapes than you might initially think, making the design process for earbuds an exercise in anatomical research and a feat of good old-fashioned audio engineering.

And when you start messing with earbud design in a big way — I'm talking about changing the form factor, or shape, noticeably — things get even trickier. For Bose and its Ultra Open earbuds, the solution to that design challenge is a clip-like form factor that tucks a speaker behind your ear. For Sony, it's a normal-looking earbud that employs a donut-shaped hole, allowing for more ambient noise bleed.

And for Nothing? Well, it's a... slug? Maybe?

(Image credit: Future)

I don't mean that derogatorily, either. Like previous Nothing audio products, like the Ear A, which comes in a brilliant yellow color, or the Ear Stick (RIP), which came in a charging case modeled after a lipstick applicator, the Ear Open stands out purposefully.

Similar to Bose's Ultra Open earbuds, the Ear Open presents almost as a piece of jewelry. Its wraparound design curls around the back of your ear and nestles its speaker inside your outer ear. At the non-speaker end of the Ear Open's curl is a silver, thimble-like battery, which is clever from an engineering perspective but also pleasing to the eye.

The case, like the Ear A (looks like a lunchbox) and Ear Stick (looks like lipstick), also diverts from the typical design. This time around, Nothing went with an atypically long, almost finger-like case. Design-wise it has all the hallmarks of Nothing's design team — smooth, interesting, sleek — but it's admittedly a little large for my liking.

(Image credit: Future)

Outside of the case, though, I love the look of the buds themselves — they're a little cyberpunk and even a little bug-like.

Seriously, just check this thing out next to other Nothing buds cases.

Outside of the case, though, I love the look of the buds themselves — they're a little cyberpunk and even a little bug-like. Naturally, Ear Open retains Nothing's signature see-through design as well, though maybe in a less noticeable fashion than its previous earbuds. If you like wearing headphones that stand out — and if you're buying Nothing buds you probably do — then these should scratch that aesthetic itch.

More practically, the buds are also very comfortable. I wore them for a 9-hour workday and never once felt like I wanted to rip them off of my ears as I would with ear tip-based buds, which form a pressure seal and can get uncomfortable after several hours of use.

From an external design perspective, I have no complaints. But when it comes to audio...

How open is too open?

I don't envy any audio company attempting to satisfyingly blend external and in-ear audio. In 2024, we expect a lot from personal wireless audio, and messing with a form factor that could drastically change the listening experience takes guts. Walking the tightrope between some outside noise and too much outside noise sounds harrowing and the pitfalls are many.

I've used Bose's Ultra Open buds extensively over the past few months, so I'm no stranger to the tradeoffs of open-ear wireless audio but, for me, Nothing's Ear Open pushes the envelope a bit too far in the open direction.

It's easy, as a New Yorker, to put open-ear audio devices to a very rigorous test. The subway, for example, isn't exactly what I'd call quiet and has a habit of interfering with even the most noise-cancelled audio experience.

In the case of Nothing's Ear Open, a train arrival in the subway makes your audio basically inaudible. Again, that's partially by design, but if I compare it to the aforementioned Ultra Open earbuds, I think Bose's offering provides a better balance between environmental and non-environmental noise. That's to say: I can hear my music or podcasts better on Bose's buds during high-volume situations.

(Image credit: Future)

And as far as overall audio quality goes, I think the Ear Open do a decent job of delivering a pleasant experience. During my several hours of listening, however, I did notice some variability. Depending on what I was listening to, some music sounded almost tinny at times, perhaps from a lack of low end.

The vast majority of the time, however, I found Ear Open to be serviceable considering the constraints of open-design earbuds even if they don't hit all the same crisp highs and lows of ANC buds from Nothing's other products, like Ear or Ear A — both of which I'm big fans of.

While the emphasis on very open design made for some less-than-ideal noise-bleed, it also definitely achieved the intended purpose of open earbuds: I felt a lot more present in my environments.

I wore them all day at work and even committed the unforgivable sin of ordering a sandwich wearing the Ear Open while they were playing music. Thankfully for everyone, I didn't miss a single beat.

Similarly, I wore them while riding a bike through Brooklyn, and they were more than open enough to make me feel safer — I could easily hear other cars, bikes, and people around me.

And the battery life? Well, Nothing says the Ear Open lasts for a formidable 8 hours (the lack of ANC helps a lot here). I used them for basically an entire workday and can confirm that they definitely have longevity. Another perk of open earbuds across the board.

Are Nothing's Open Ear worth it?

(Image credit: Future)

You cannot buy any pair of open earbuds without coming to terms with some compromises. Given the inherent lack of seal on your ear, you literally cannot get ANC, which for some uses is a dealbreaker but, for others, is kind of the point.

On top of that, I would never recommend that anyone own open earbuds as their sole pair. There's a time and a place when buds like the Ear Open are practical. If you're a biker, runner, or just generally want something with better all-day comfort, open earbuds have a lot to offer. And if openness is the standard by which we're judging these kinds of earbuds, then Ear Open excels.

However, I do find the compromises in audio quality and volume to be more stark with Nothing's Ear Open than higher-end competitors like Bose. That being said, the Ear Open are significantly cheaper. While Bose's Ultra Open earbuds retail for $300, Nothing's Ear Open start at $150.

To an extent, you get what you pay for here, but if you're looking for a stylish, interesting pair of earbuds to bike more safely with, then the Ear Open might just be the pick for you.

If nothing else, the Ear Open are yet another interesting addition to Nothing's eclectic lineup of wireless audio products.