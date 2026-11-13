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La Porte
Sheriff’s Office Honors Employee Retiring After 35 Years
7 days ago
Tracy Layton is retiring from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office after 35 years of service in the Civil Division, where she handled legal documents, court orders, and many civil matters for the courts and residents. The Sheriff’s Office thanks her for her long-time dedication, attention to detail, and commitment to public service, and offers best wishes as she begins a new career path.
This content is adapted from materials provided by La Porte County Sheriff's Office
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