🏥 Lapeer Healthcare Hiring: Multiple Hospital Roles Open Now

Lapeer’s hospital scene is busy and growing, with new openings across nursing, support, and respiratory care. If you want steady work in healthcare without leaving town, these are worth a look.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care Location: Lapeer, MI

Type: Full-time (72 hours per pay period)

(72 hours per pay period) Shift: 7:00 pm – 7:30 am , nights; weekends and on-call required

, nights; Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 403(b), paid time off

Work in the Family Birthing Place, providing direct care to monitored OB patients, including cardiac monitoring and emergency response. Great fit if you’re a Michigan-licensed RN with BLS (ACLS, fetal monitoring, NRP to follow) and want a busy, hands-on unit.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care Location: Lapeer, MI

Type: Full-time (80 hours per pay period)

(80 hours per pay period) Schedule: Daytime hours, weekdays; no weekends, no on-call

Blend front-desk and clinical work in a neurosurgery office—vital signs, injections, phone calls, scheduling, and payments. Good for someone with a high school diploma plus MA/PCT/EMT/CNA/LPN training or experience, who likes both patient care and office tasks.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care Location: Lapeer, MI

Type: Part-time (48 hours per pay period)

(48 hours per pay period) Shift: 6:30 am – 7:00 pm , days; weekends required , no on-call

, days; , no on-call Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 403(b), paid time off

Split your time between the nurses’ station and bedside care—answering phones and call lights, helping with baths, meals, vitals, and ambulation. Ideal if you have nurse aide training or 6+ months as a nursing assistant, BLS, and basic computer/data entry skills.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care Location: Lapeer, MI

Type: Per diem (variable hours, no weekends, no on-call)

(variable hours, no weekends, no on-call) Schedule: Daily work times vary

Provide respiratory care across emergency, intensive, and therapeutic settings—assess patients, run lung tests, manage CPAP/BiPAP, and teach treatments. Best for an RRT with Michigan licensure, BLS, PALS, and ACLS (if in Cardiac Rehab/Respiratory/Sleep), looking for flexible, as-needed shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hospital lists related roles on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.