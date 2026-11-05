🤝 Lapeer Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Lapeer has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles are hands-on, people-focused, and offer real chances to grow.

Employer: AdvisaCare Home Health and Hospice

AdvisaCare Home Health and Hospice Location: Lapeer & Genesee Counties, MI (parent agency in Troy)

(parent agency in Troy) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with patients and families facing life-limiting illness, doing assessments, counseling, and care planning as part of a hospice team. You’ll need an MSW from a CSWE-accredited school, a valid driver’s license and reliable transportation, and ideally some home health or hospice experience. Offers medical benefits, 401(k), PTO, flexible scheduling, and 24/7 staffing support.

Employer: Sevita

Location: Lapeer, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)

Support adults with complex needs in daily living, personal care, and community activities while helping with goals like budgeting, exercise, and nutrition. Great fit if you’re patient, compassionate, and reliable; requires HS diploma or equivalent, valid driver’s license, and comfort with behavioral challenges. Full-time staff get a benefits package and 401(k) match, plus training and career growth.

Employer: Resident Advancement

Location: Lapeer, MI

Type: Part-time (in-person, 2nd & 3rd shifts)

Salary: From $17.13/hour

Care for adults with developmental disabilities in a group home setting with paid training and a chance to build experience for a medical or human services career. Must be 18+, have a valid driver’s license, pass a background check, physical, and TB test, and be able to work weekends/holidays. Offers dental, vision, PTO, flexible schedule, paid training, and a referral program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. Share this with a friend who’s looking for meaningful work in Lapeer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.