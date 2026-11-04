🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Lapeer, MI

Lapeer has a nice mix of steady office roles and active retail jobs right now. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC

GPM Investments, LLC Location: Lapeer, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Range listed by employer (varies by experience/shift)

Range listed by employer (varies by experience/shift) Why it’s appealing: Front-line role at a convenience store where you run the register, keep the store and lot clean, and help customers. Weekly pay, free soda or coffee on shift, flexible schedules, 401(k), and room to move up if you want a long-term retail path.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Lapeer, MI

Type: Full-time (or part-time option)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Good fit if you like cars and talking with customers. You’ll help DIY customers in-store and by phone, install batteries and wipers, and keep shelves stocked. Lots of on-your-feet time and hands-on work, with a clear retail career ladder in a big auto parts chain.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Location: Greater Lapeer, Davison & nearby areas

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.61/hour

Why it’s appealing: Active job stocking and displaying brands like 7UP, Snapple, Bai in big retail stores. You start around 7:00 am, work until the route is done, use your own car (with mileage tracking and reimbursement), and get strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and more.

Employer: GreenStone Farm Credit Services

Location: Lapeer, MI (office-based)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 am–4:30 pm

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Steady weekday office role helping customers with payments, loan documents, and phone support. Strong benefits and time off (vacation, sick time, holidays, 401(k) up to 9% employer contribution, wellness and tuition help) and a clear path if you want to grow in financial services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details or schedule are better than they sound at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.