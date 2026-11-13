Lantana’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of grocery, senior living, and fast food – something for most schedules.

Employer: Winn-Dixie Company

Winn-Dixie Company Location: Lantana, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the in-store bakery department – stocking, baking, slicing, and keeping displays fresh and appealing. This role is great if you like staying active, talking with customers, and don’t mind varied shifts in a busy grocery setting.

Employer: Liberty Senior Living

Location: Lantana, FL

Type: Part-time (day shifts, varied)

Salary: Not listed

Serve meals to residents and guests in a senior living dining room – seating, taking orders, plating simple items, and keeping the space clean. Nice option if you want steadier hours than a typical restaurant and enjoy building relationships with older adults.

Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants

Location: Lantana, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced drive-in restaurant role where you might be on the grill, fries, or front counter. Good fit if you want flexible restaurant experience, like working on a team, and enjoy keeping guests happy with hot, fresh food.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through – many employers have more than one opening once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.