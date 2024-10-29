Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lansing State Journal

    Lansing 5th-grader thinks voting is cool. City Council honors her for award-winning sticker

    By Mike Ellis, Lansing State Journal,

    1 days ago

    LANSING — Lansing City Council members recognized a young artist whose work is being seen across Michigan and beyond.

    Katelyn Stouffer-Hopkins, 10, is one of nine people whose "I voted" sticker designs have been adopted by the Michigan Secretary of State for this year's election .

    Her sticker has a person saluting the American flag with the words: "I'm cool I voted" along with a smiley face.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ld275_0wQssYpb00

    After a round of applause from City Council members and a crowd of supporters, Katelyn clutched a small cactus plant in one hand and a folder with her city proclamation, which said, "Miss Katelyn might not be old enough to vote, but she has undoubtedly left her mark on Michigan this election cycle."

    She said the whole sticker thing came from a suggestion from her mother, Anna Stouffer-Hopkins, who is a full-time employee in Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope's office.

    "All I did was tell you there's a contest," Anna told her daughter.

    The artwork itself came from Katelyn, with an assist from a friend who suggested the smiley face on the left side, Katelyn said.

    The fifth-grader said she is proud to see her work get popular but until earlier in the day, she didn't know how popular her sticker had become.

    It's the second-most popular sticker in the Lansing election offices, Swope said.

    The most popular sticker across the state is a werewolf, which has gotten national attention .

    Katelyn said she gets the appeal of the werewolf.

    And she thinks voting is cool.

    Contact Mike Ellis at mellis@lsj.com or 517-267-0415

    This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing 5th-grader thinks voting is cool. City Council honors her for award-winning sticker

    Related Search

    Voting stickersKatelyn Stouffer-HopkinsYoung artistsLansing city councilMichigan electionsLansing state Journal

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Denver Police: Trafficking of migrants occurs in Mile-High City
    David Heitz5 hours ago
    A Sad Look Back at 'The Munsters': Yvonne De Carlo Wasn't All That Nice To Pat Priest (2nd Marilyn)
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Calling All Bookworms! Marshfield Brewery To Host Adult Book Fair
    Dianna Carney8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy