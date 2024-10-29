LANSING — Lansing City Council members recognized a young artist whose work is being seen across Michigan and beyond.

Katelyn Stouffer-Hopkins, 10, is one of nine people whose "I voted" sticker designs have been adopted by the Michigan Secretary of State for this year's election .

Her sticker has a person saluting the American flag with the words: "I'm cool I voted" along with a smiley face.

After a round of applause from City Council members and a crowd of supporters, Katelyn clutched a small cactus plant in one hand and a folder with her city proclamation, which said, "Miss Katelyn might not be old enough to vote, but she has undoubtedly left her mark on Michigan this election cycle."

She said the whole sticker thing came from a suggestion from her mother, Anna Stouffer-Hopkins, who is a full-time employee in Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope's office.

"All I did was tell you there's a contest," Anna told her daughter.

The artwork itself came from Katelyn, with an assist from a friend who suggested the smiley face on the left side, Katelyn said.

The fifth-grader said she is proud to see her work get popular but until earlier in the day, she didn't know how popular her sticker had become.

It's the second-most popular sticker in the Lansing election offices, Swope said.

The most popular sticker across the state is a werewolf, which has gotten national attention .

Katelyn said she gets the appeal of the werewolf.

And she thinks voting is cool.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing 5th-grader thinks voting is cool. City Council honors her for award-winning sticker