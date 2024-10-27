Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State football's 24-17 loss at Michigan

This column was updated to add a video.

1. That loss will sting MSU, because the Spartans had a chance and didn't take it

ANN ARBOR – Regret. That ought to be the prevailing emotion for Michigan State’s football team after its 24-17 loss at Michigan on Saturday night.

The Spartans had a chance to win this thing. They controlled the game early and only got seven points out of two impressive drives, then fumbled at the end of the first half, allowing Michigan a field goal to take the lead. And in the second half, did seemingly a zillion little things to hurt themselves. Mostly penalties — false starts, the wrong guy signaling fair catch, a targeting call, though that one seemed unjust.

Michigan grew into the game. MSU grew out of it — and then back into it, but by then, the tide had turned. The Wolverines were the better team in the second half, no question. But the game state should have different.

That Michigan pass defense — its rush mostly — is the best group the Spartans have faced. This was not an easy task.

That’s what made the early drives so promising and yet wistful. Same for the fourth-quarter touchdown drive.

MSU thought its best chance was to run the football and did so effectively for more than a while — and for 163 yards, 93 of them in the first quarter.

This loss would sting however it happened. It’s Michigan. That triggers all sorts of emotions — as we saw in the scuffle at midfield at game’s end. But to add regret to those emotions is tough.

This game has a way of defining you. It’s been a frustrating last few years for MSU. The Spartans have closed the gap. But they’re not there yet. They’re not good enough to leave that many points off the board. They’re not seasoned enough. If they were, they’d have won.

2. MSU’s offensive line improvement in the run game appears to be real

I’ve seen too much over the last decade to trust a single promising Saturday from MSU’s offensive line. Last week’s performance against Iowa was jarringly good — against a sound defensive front, no less. Saturday night at Michigan, MSU’s offensive line showing stood out again, relative to what we’re used to seeing.

On MSU’s opening drive, the Spartans only tried throw once on their first 11 plays, moving 73 yards to the 2-yard line. The next drive featured runs of 34 and 8 yards and, finally, a touchdown run, punching it in from the 1-yard line.

It got tougher from there, but there were still some good gains, especially behind right guard Brandon Baldwin and from Nate Carter, who had his most memorable game as a Spartan. MSU ran it well twice on third-and-long, converting once and nearly the second time, and only had a couple of negative plays in the backfield — though one came on third-and-1, forcing long a field goal try (and make), ending a drive.

It’s hard after a game like that for the Spartans to find solace in anything. But if this is indeed tangible progress from the unit that’s held this program back for the better part of eight years, then that’s something, at least.

3. This could have been a Nate Carter legacy game

If you want to change how you’re perceived at MSU, do something out of the ordinary in a game like this. Nate Carter is seen at MSU as a solid running back who runs hard. He was a lot more than that Saturday night. He seemed to have another gear. He maximized every crease. He refused to go down — memorably on a catch on third-and-14 near midfield as MSU tried to drive for a game-tying touchdown.

This could have been a legacy game for Carter, if MSU had won it. As it is, I think folks will look at him a little differently.

Carter looked like a back trying to prove a point. He dreamed of playing for Michigan at the Big House as a high school recruit. Maybe that had something to do with it. Whatever the case, he was a bona fide weapon Saturday — 19 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown, and two catches for 58 yards. That version of Carter is a difference-maker. Let’s see if he can duplicate it over the next season and a half at MSU.

