ANN ARBOR − Michigan State football got off to a dream start against its biggest rival, going 14 plays on its first drive to the Michigan 2-yard line with a chance to take a 7-0 lead. The Spartans got a delay of game, then missed a short field goal in what ended up being a good encapsulation of the game.

The Spartans responded well to the mistake, forcing a three-and-out and then scoring the game's first touchdown, but it was tough sledding for the MSU offense for the rest of the day, and the Spartans lost to the Wolverines , 24-17.

Ultimately, the game slipped away from Michigan State in the waning minutes of the second half. An otherwise stagnant Michigan offense pieced together a 10-play, 64-yard drive to score its first touchdown.

BIG CALL: Was Michigan State football robbed on targeting call on LB Jordan Turner? You decide

After the score, Michigan missed the extra point and the Spartans decided to get aggressive after picking up a first down on a run play. The decision quickly backfired as MSU quarterback Aidan Chiles fumbled on a rollout and gave the Wolverines the ball back in scoring position. Michigan converted the field goal and entered the second half with all the momentum.

The momentum switch paid quick dividends as the Wolverines added their second touchdown of the game right out of the gates with another impressive 11-play, 75-yard drive to take control of the game.

The Wolverines' offense looked the best it has all season as the move back to Davis Warren proved to be the right one, as Michigan beat Michigan State for the third consecutive time.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football misses opportunities in frustrating 24-17 loss to Wolverines