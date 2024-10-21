Open in App
    • Lansing State Journal

    When is the last day to request an absentee ballot in Michigan?

    By Matt Mencarini, Lansing State Journal,

    2 days ago

    This story is one in a Lansing State Journal Q&A series about the upcoming election. Have a question about voting, ballots or results? Ask it in the form at the bottom of this story. We'll get you the answer.

    Q: When is the last day to request an absentee ballot in Michigan?

    With just weeks until the Nov. 5 election, more than 1 million Michigan voters have already cast a ballot. And if they haven't already, it's not too late for other voters to request one.

    Voters have until 5 p.m. on Nov. 1, the Friday before Election Day, to get their absentee ballot application to their local clerk. Voters can request an absentee ballot online through the Secretary of State's Office or by contacting their local clerk. Requests can also be sent by mail, but the state warns against doing so within two weeks of Nov. 5 to avoid possible mail delays.

    Voters can find contact information for their local clerk — and get information on how to register to vote if they aren't already — through the michigan.gov/vote website.

    Election Q&A: How to register to vote in Michigan before the November election

    All absentee ballots — except those from voters in the military or living overseas — must be received by the local clerk by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.

    Voters can place their completed ballot in a secure drop box, return it to Early Voting Center or at their local clerk's office. Absentee ballots can also be mailed in, although within two weeks of Nov. 5 the Secretary of State's Office recommends against mailing back a ballot to avoid possible mail delays.

    How do I check the status of my absentee ballot?

    Voters can track their absentee ballot, from request to return delivery, on the michigan.gov/vote website. Voters can also sign up for email alerts about their ballot and request.

    The site lets voters see when they requested the ballot, when it was sent to them and when the local clerk received the ballot.

    When is early voting in Michigan?

    On Saturday, Oct. 26, voters will have yet another way to cast their ballot. Early Voting Centers, for the second time in state history, will be open for nine days of early voting.

    Voters can find the Early Voting Centers in their municipality at michigan.gov/vote , where they can also see the secure drop box locations in their city or town.

    Voters can also register and get more information on the voting process from election workers at an Early Voting Center.

    More: Early Voting Centers open on college campuses, but will students show up?

    This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: When is the last day to request an absentee ballot in Michigan?

