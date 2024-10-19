Open in App
    How to watch Michigan State vs. Iowa football on TV, live stream, betting line

    By Barry Kiel, Lansing State Journal,

    2 days ago

    The Michigan State football team returns home to play Iowa in the Spartans' homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 in East Lansing.

    The game is scheduled to start at 7:34 p.m. ET.

    MSU (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) is coming off a bye week but lost on the road in its most recent game, 31-10, at then-No. 6 Oregon on Oct. 4 . Iowa (4-2, 2-1) is coming off its most impressive game of the season, a 40-16 win over Washington at Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 4.

    The game is the 50th all-time meeting between the schools. The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series, 25-22, with two ties. Iowa won the most recent meeting, 26-16, on Sept. 30, 2023 in Iowa City.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JF9Uf_0wDPwEHF00

    How to watch Michigan State vs. Iowa football

    Game time : 7:35 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 19.

    TV : NBC

    NBC announcers are Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines).

    Online live stream : PeacockTV.com

    Radio : Lansing: WMMQ (94.9-FM)/WJIM (1240-AM); Detroit: WJR (760-AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3-FM)

    Satellite radio : Sirius channel 85

    RELATED: Couch: A look at the rest of Michigan State's football season and the Spartans' chances in each game

    Michigan State vs. Iowa football gambling odds

    Iowa is a 6 1/2-point favorite over Michigan State

    The over/under total for the game is 41.5 points.

    This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: How to watch Michigan State vs. Iowa football on TV, live stream, betting line

