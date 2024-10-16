It's National Fossil Day. Here are the Michigan fossils you can celebrate with the National Park Service

LANSING — When it comes to fossils, Michigan missed out on Tyrannosaurus rex and its associates, but the Mitten State came out just fine with its famous Petoskey stones and mastodons.

The Petoskey stone is Michigan's stone and the mastodon, named Michigan's state fossil in 2002, is close to becoming the National Fossil of the United States of America. The National Fossil Act, introduced by Michigan Sen. Gary Peters and Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, passed unanimously in the Senate in July.

“Michigan made history when we uncovered one of the most complete skeletons of the mastodon ever found, and we continue to find traces of this prehistoric giant all throughout our state,” Peters said during the summer. “The mastodon represents a unique piece of both Michigan’s and our nation’s history. By establishing the mastodon as our national fossil, we can better preserve that history and inspire a new generation of scientists and researchers to continue their pursuit of discovery.”

Regardless of the size of the fossil — prehistoric bits of corals or huge elephant-like creatures from the ice age — the National Park Service is celebrating them all today on National Fossil Day.

The 15th annual event highlights history with fossil-related events and activities across the country in parks, classrooms, and online.

National Fossil Day is an annual celebration held to highlight the scientific and educational value of paleontology and the importance of preserving fossils for future generations, the park service said on its website.

What kinds of fossils can I find in Michigan?

Primarily, Michigan residents can find such things as preserved sea shells and corals in the state's abundant limestone and shale deposits, often eroding along shorelines, which formed at various geologic times.

Most of the common fossils Michiganders find are Petoskey stones, the state stone, which can be identified by its trademark hexagonal pattern. Petoskey stone corals existed about 390 million years ago, according to Backyard Fossils. Other corals and coral-like animals that now are abundant fossils include the Charlevoix stone, horn coral, sea sponge and branching coral.

Mastodons came later, but often turn up in Michigan

Mastodons, ancient relatives to elephants, lived much later than dinosaurs or the corals fossil hunters typically find in Michigan. The hair-covered beasts lived as long ago as 3.75 million years and as recently as 11,000 years ago in the state.

Among the most complete mastodon examples found in the state are a skeleton found near Owosso in the 1940s and another located in Tuscola County in about 2014. Other partial fossils have been found near Perry and Bellevue.

Over the decades, pieces from roughly 300 mastodons have been found in Michigan, the University of Michigan Museum of Paleontology said.

Mastodons stood 8 to 10 feet high with long tusks and hair-covered bodies.

Mastodons and mammoths, terms often used interchangeably, were, in fact, different animals. Mastodons had flatter heads, while mammoths had a distinctive knob on top of their skulls. Both had long upper tusks, but mammoth tusks grew at a curve, sometimes even crossing in front of each other. Mastodons had more linear tusks, and some even formed a small chin tusk on their lower jaw.

The molars of mastodons featured cone-shaped cusps suited for crushing twigs and other vegetation. The name mastodon means “breast tooth,” referring to the “nipple”-shaped bumps along the top edges of the animals’ teeth. Mammoths, on the other hand, had ridged teeth, like modern elephants.

Park service celebrates with student art contest

For National Fossil Day, the National Park Service conducted a poster contest for students. The 2024 theme was “Compare the work of an Archeologist and a Paleontologist.”

Among the 16 winners was a 7-year-old, "Iris W.," from Traverse City, with a color drawing of the sunrise with fossils.

Coloring fun with fossils

The National Park Service offers a downloadable coloring book for those who would like to take a more hands-on approach to celebrating.

The main coloring book features 40 simple line drawings of ancient animals and plants known from fossils discovered in national parks.

An additional 10 bonus “web exclusive” drawings are available.

