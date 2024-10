If you're craving a new cookie fix, Dunk'd owner Taylor Buckley has what you need

LANSING — Taylor Buckley started testing the ovens inside Dunk'd, her new cookie bakery in the Red Cedar development off East Michigan Avenue, this week in anticipation of opening her business's doors to the public Saturday.

Buckley's first brick-and-mortar business, which will feature 6-ounce cookie creations of varying flavors, dunking sauces and milk, will open its doors more than six months after Buckley, a former substitute teacher, originally planned to open the storefront at 3214 E. Michigan Ave.

"I'm just glad to be here, glad it's finally happening," she said on Monday. "It's been cool to see my design, my idea and my vision come to life."

Cookies, dunking sauces and more

In 2020, when pandemic-related school closures left her unemployed, Buckley started by selling her cookies at farmers markets near her home in Merrill.

The first recipe she perfected was a classic — chocolate chip — but she's made 150 different flavors since.

Dunk'd will feature a weekly menu that, for the most part, includes a rotating lineup of cookie flavors. Most will be 6 ounces, but the bakery will also offer a 1-pound cookie each week.

The bakery's menu will include some constants, such as chocolate chip cookies, along with hot fudge, hot caramel, Nutella, marshmallow and peanut butter in which to dunk her creations.

She also plans to offer cookie nachos, made with 10, thin-and-crispy cookies topped with hot fudge and caramel, sprinkles, marshmallows and brownies, and cookie jars, made with crumbled chocolate chip cookies, layered with the customer's choice of dunking sauce and vanilla cream.

The 1,100-square-foot, first-floor bakery will also sell milk and Coke products.

READ MORE:

The Creole building kickstarted Old Town's comeback. Here's what the future may hold for the historic site

Craving a pizza with an Indian-inspired twist? Pizzawala's is coming to East Lansing

Opening week menu offerings highlighted

The bakery's opening week lineup will include five different 6-ounce flavors: chocolate chip, brookie, peanut butter chocolate chip, white chocolate caramel pretzel, and cookies and cream. "Glamping season," a 1-pound s'mores-flavored cookie will also be on the menu the first week.

"I just hope to make a bunch of delicious cookies and I hope everyone enjoys them," Buckey said.

Choosing the first week's flavors was challenging, she said.

"I asked some people what they thought," Buckley said. "I put up a little survey for my family to see what they all thought, too. This is what we came up with."

The bakery will operate as a takeout business: No dine-in seating will be offered in the space. Dunk'd will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 pm. Friday. Online ordering will be available beginning Oct. 23.

Learn more at the bakery's Facebook page, "Dunk'd."

Contact Reporter Rachel Greco at rgreco@lsj.com. Follow her on X @GrecoatLSJ .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: If you're craving a new cookie fix, Dunk'd owner Taylor Buckley has what you need