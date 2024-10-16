1 man dead after fire early Wednesday in Lansing

LANSING — One man died early Wednesday from a fire in the 400 block of West Greenlawn Avenue, Lansing police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area east of Washington Avenue about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, LPD spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said, and found a 26-year-old man who was dead.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police do not suspect foul play, Gulkis said, adding that the investigation is continuing.

