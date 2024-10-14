Freeze warning issued for mid-Michigan. Here's what you need to know

LANSING — It looks like it's time to bring tender plants in from outdoors ahead of what could be the area's first hard freeze of the season.

Mid-Michigan could see a hard freeze Monday night, as well as Wednesday night, the National Weather Service Grand Rapids office said in an online post. Tuesday could see a lighter frost.

"Chillier autumn air the next few days will keep our daytime temperatures in the 40s and 50s," the weather service said. "Frosty nights are expected, and some spots may fall into the 20s both (Monday night) and Wednesday night."

This past week, parts of the area experienced their first frost of the season.

Gratiot, Clinton, Ingham, Eaton and Ionia counties are under a freeze warning for tonight.

The weather service said cooler air flowing south from Canada with north to northeast winds will keep highs today under partly sunny skies at about 50 to 54, with lows dropping overnight to 27 to 34 degrees in the Greater Lansing area.

Tuesday could see highs up to 47 to 51, while Wednesday should see a slight rebound to 54 to 56.

Lows, however, will reach 31 to 37 Tuesday night and then fall to 28 to 34 overnight Wednesday.

There is a chance of showers for the early part of this week.

How can I save my plants?

There is little agricultural producers or home gardeners with plants already in the ground can do to mitigate the risk from temperatures associated with hard freezes, Michigan State University's Agricultural Extension said.

"Home gardeners can bring cold-sensitive plants into the garage or heated area overnight and return the plants outside once the freezing temperatures have passed," the department said.

Can I save plants I can't move?

Some strategies are more practical than others for home gardeners.

You may cover crops with winter blankets or frost fabric to use the radiant heat from the ground to keep the vegetation from freezing, MSU said.

In other cases, you can use hoop houses for cold-sensitive crops where crops are protected with an additional warm air mass within the house.

Irrigate plants during frost conditions as there is a small amount of heat released when the ice that forms on the plants melts, thereby protecting them from the freezing air temperatures.

Use a wind machine to bring some of the warmer air in an inversion layer back down to the ground surface to warm up the layer containing the crop canopy.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Freeze warning issued for mid-Michigan. Here's what you need to know