No. 4 Michigan State hockey 'excited to get going' with opening series at Lake Superior State

The calendar may have just turned to October, but, believe it or not, hockey season is here.

Michigan State, ranked No. 4 in the preason polls and coming off a breakthrough season in which it won the Big Ten regular season and tournament championships, opens another campaign with high expectations with two games this weekend at Lake Superior State.

It's a homecoming for third-year MSU coach Adam Nightingale, who after growing up in Cheboygan listening to and watching LSSU hockey games, played two seasons for the Lakers before finishing his college career at MSU.

"We have a ton of respect for Lake State and their program and we know that coaching staff is going to have those guys ready to go, but we're excited about going on the road," Nightingale said. "It's a special place there. Watching that program is where my brothers and I really fell in love with college hockey. They really had it going back then. Those were the formative years in developing our passion for hockey and the desire to play college hockey."

RELATED: Michigan State hockey preview: Breaking down the 2024-25 roster

MSU opened last season with a home series against the Lakers, earning 5-2 and 4-2 victories. New MSU captain Red Savage scored in each of those games, and goaltender Trey Augustine got his first two career wins.

MSU returns 67.7 percent of its scoring from last season, led by a top line of junior forwards Karsen Dorwart, Daniel Russell and Isaac Howard. MSU will have to replace the production of the all senior-line from a year ago, but kept the third line of Savage, sophomore Gavin O'Connell and junior Joey Larson together as well.

"We're really excited to get going, it's been a long summer and the guys are anxious to get out there," O'Connell said. "We want to go out and play 120 minutes of Spartan hockey, that's our goal. We know what we need to do and it's about focusing on us and playing the way we know and hopefully coming back home with two big wins."

LSSU brings back some of its top producers, namely forward Connor Milburn (16 goals, 19 assists), Dawson Tritt (13 goals, 12 assists) and Timo Bakos (nine goals, 15 assists). Sophomore defenseman Evan Bushy (one goal, 15 assists) and forward John Herrington (nine goals, 11 assists) could factor in as well.

In net, LSSU could go with senior Easton Hesse, who was the backup last season and appeared in just two games. The Lakers also brought in a transfer from Northeastern in Grant Riley, who appeared in three games for the Huskies two seasons ago.

MSU will face off with LSSU at 6 p.m. Friday, then finish the series Saturday with puck drop scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday's game will be on the radio on WVFN 730-AM, while's Saturday's game will switch to WJIM 1240-AM. The games will be streamed on MidcoSports Plus/CCHA TV, which requires a subscription.

Contact Nathaniel Bott at nbott@lsj.com and follow him on X @Nathaniel_Bott

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: No. 4 Michigan State hockey 'excited to get going' with opening series at Lake Superior State