undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lansing
🏥 Lansing MI Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings, Up to $95K+
5 days ago
Lansing’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital roles to flexible home health work. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.
Neonatal Nurse Practitioner – Full-Time (Level III NICU)
- Employer: University of Michigan Health–Sparrow Health System
- Location: Lansing, MI (Sparrow Hospital)
- Type: Full-time, hospital-employed
- Schedule: 12-hour shifts, variable
- Salary/Benefits: Competitive pay with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, CME, malpractice coverage
- Highlights: Provide advanced care in a 35-bed Level III NICU and 12-bed Special Care Nursery with 700–800 admissions a year. You’ll work closely with neonatologists, APPs, fellows, and residents, attend high‑risk deliveries, and join academic case conferences and QI projects with Michigan Medicine.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,815/week
- Employer: Reliant Staffing Solutions
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Type: Travel contract
- Pay: $2,815 per week (40 hrs/week, 8‑hr evening shifts)
- Schedule: Mid shift 5x8s (2:00 pm – 10:30 pm), 13-week assignment, 2–3 weekends/month
- Requirements: CT-certified, ARRT, prior CT experience (no first‑timers)
- Highlights: Solid weekly pay plus access to health, vision, dental, retirement options, stipends, and bonuses. Good fit if you like travel work and steady evening hours.
Gynecologic Oncologist – Lead Physician
- Employer: Sparrow Health System
- Location: Lansing, MI (Sparrow Hospital)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Day shift
- Education: MD/DO
- Experience: Open to physicians with under 4 years’ experience
- Highlights: Lead the Gynecologic Oncology Program, guide program growth, quality improvement, tumor board, and CoC initiatives. This is a mix of clinical care and medical leadership with strong ties to the Cancer Center and UMH‑Sparrow leadership.
Licensed Physical Therapist – Home Care / Assisted Living
- Employer: VCare Rehab LLC
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Contract
- Pay: $85,000 – $95,000 per year
- Setting: Home health in assisted living and community settings
- Requirements: MI PT license, PT degree, 1+ year PT experience (home health preferred), CPR, TB, reliable transportation; new grads welcome
- Highlights: Strong pay, flexible schedule, continuing ed credits, and H1‑B/Green Card sponsorship available. Great if you want autonomy and one‑on‑one patient time in the community.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out to the recruiter or HR contact—they often know about similar roles that aren’t posted yet.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.