Lansing’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital roles to flexible home health work. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: University of Michigan Health– Sparrow Health System

University of Michigan Health– Location: Lansing, MI (Sparrow Hospital)

(Sparrow Hospital) Type: Full-time, hospital-employed

Schedule: 12-hour shifts , variable

, variable Salary/Benefits: Competitive pay with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, CME, malpractice coverage

Competitive pay with Highlights: Provide advanced care in a 35-bed Level III NICU and 12-bed Special Care Nursery with 700–800 admissions a year. You’ll work closely with neonatologists, APPs, fellows, and residents, attend high‑risk deliveries, and join academic case conferences and QI projects with Michigan Medicine.

Employer: Reliant Staffing Solutions

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Travel contract

Pay: $2,815 per week (40 hrs/week, 8‑hr evening shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 8‑hr evening shifts) Schedule: Mid shift 5x8s (2:00 pm – 10:30 pm) , 13-week assignment, 2–3 weekends/month

Mid shift , assignment, Requirements: CT-certified, ARRT , prior CT experience (no first‑timers)

, prior CT experience (no first‑timers) Highlights: Solid weekly pay plus access to health, vision, dental, retirement options, stipends, and bonuses. Good fit if you like travel work and steady evening hours.

Employer: Sparrow Health System

Location: Lansing, MI (Sparrow Hospital)

(Sparrow Hospital) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Day shift

Education: MD/DO

Experience: Open to physicians with under 4 years’ experience

Open to physicians with Highlights: Lead the Gynecologic Oncology Program, guide program growth, quality improvement, tumor board, and CoC initiatives. This is a mix of clinical care and medical leadership with strong ties to the Cancer Center and UMH‑Sparrow leadership.

Employer: VCare Rehab LLC

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Contract

Pay: $85,000 – $95,000 per year

Setting: Home health in assisted living and community settings

Home health in settings Requirements: MI PT license , PT degree, 1+ year PT experience (home health preferred), CPR, TB, reliable transportation; new grads welcome

, PT degree, (home health preferred), CPR, TB, reliable transportation; Highlights: Strong pay, flexible schedule, continuing ed credits, and H1‑B/Green Card sponsorship available. Great if you want autonomy and one‑on‑one patient time in the community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out to the recruiter or HR contact—they often know about similar roles that aren’t posted yet.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.