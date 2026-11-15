Lansing has a solid mix of public safety roles right now, especially for folks with security, military, or law enforcement backgrounds. If you like staying calm under pressure and helping keep people safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Lansing, MI (state courthouse)

(state courthouse) Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.66/hour (set by contract)

High-level courthouse security role focused on protecting staff, visitors, and property while keeping halls and waiting areas calm and orderly. Great fit if you have prior law enforcement or relevant military experience and a Michigan CPL or LEOSA, and want steady weekday 1st-shift work with a professional team.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $52,000/year

Hands-on leadership role overseeing multiple security sites, staffing, and service quality. Ideal if you have a CPL/LEOSA, strong judgment, and some background in security, law enforcement, or emergency services and want a daytime, salaried position with benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO).

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Lansing, MI (State of Michigan facilities)

(State of Michigan facilities) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.40–$29.60/hour (+ $1/hr for evenings/nights)

Lead a 24/7 security operations center team that monitors cameras, alarms, and life safety systems for state buildings. Good for detail-oriented leaders who are comfortable with computers, can rotate between 1st/2nd/3rd shifts, and want to be at the center of emergency communications and coordination.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$19/hour

Dispatch role in a security operations center handling emergency calls, alarms, and camera monitoring for LBWL and state-managed properties. Best for calm communicators who can work 2nd and 3rd shifts, have strong phone and computer skills, and like being the hub for emergency response.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Lansing, MI (State of Michigan facilities)

(State of Michigan facilities) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$27.15/hour (+ $1/hr for evenings/nights)

Front-line operations center role monitoring security and life safety systems, coordinating responses, and drafting incident reports. Great if you want 24/7 shift options, are tech-comfortable, and enjoy detailed, behind-the-scenes work that directly supports public safety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings or future roles with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.