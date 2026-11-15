Lansing’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are building up their teams. If you like fast, active work and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino’s / Five Star Pizza

Domino’s / Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a Domino’s store, grow sales, and coach a team while keeping operations tight. Good fit if you have 2+ years quick-service management, can work nights/weekends, and want bonus potential, PTO, discounts, and health/dental/vision options.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants)

(TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants) Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house role keeping the kitchen clean and running: dishwashing, basic prep, trash, and equipment cleanup. Expect a fast-paced, team setting, lots of moving, lifting up to 40–50 lbs, and steady hours.

Employer: Burger King

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Likely full-time/shift-based (not clearly stated)

Likely (not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

Run a shift, guide team members, and help hit sales and service goals. You’ll support the General Manager, handle cash control, inventory, and guest service, and need 1–2 years quick-service experience plus open availability.

Employer: Outback Steakhouse (Bloomin’ Brands)

(Bloomin’ Brands) Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Not listed (typical restaurant line cook schedule)

Not listed (typical restaurant line cook schedule) Salary: Compensation varies by location

Cook steaks and more to spec, keep a clean, food-safe line, and work closely with the kitchen team. Outback notes access to medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits, depending on eligibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.