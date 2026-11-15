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Lansing
🛒 Lansing Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Lansing has a steady flow of front-line customer service roles right now, from big-box retail to niche shops. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with some solid perks if you like working with people.
Online Order Filling Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart (Store #2867)
- Location: 3225 Towne Centre Blvd, Lansing, MI 48912
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $14 – $27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
This role is all about picking and packing online grocery and retail orders so they’re ready for pickup. Good fit if you like staying busy, working set shifts (opening, morning, mid, closing), and want access to big-company benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education programs.
Retail Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: DXL Group (Big + Tall men’s apparel)
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Type: Full-time (management)
- Pay: $15.00 – $23.09/hour base + 1.5%–6% commission + quarterly bonus potential
You’ll help run a specialty clothing store, coach the sales team, and make sure guests feel taken care of. Great if you have retail leadership experience and want commission, bonuses, and benefits like 401(k), medical/dental/vision (30+ hours), paid holidays, sick/personal days, and vacation.
Budtender
- Employer: Pure Canna
- Location: Lansing, MI (in-person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $15.00/hour (tips likely, but not guaranteed) This is a fast-paced cannabis retail role helping customers choose products, handling cash, and keeping the shop organized. You must be 21+, able to pass a background check, stand/walk for long periods, and work variable shifts (days, nights, weekends, holidays).
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—retail and customer service managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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