Lansing has a steady flow of front-line customer service roles right now, from big-box retail to niche shops. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with some solid perks if you like working with people.

Employer: Walmart (Store #2867 )

Walmart (Store ) Location: 3225 Towne Centre Blvd, Lansing, MI 48912

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14 – $27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

This role is all about picking and packing online grocery and retail orders so they’re ready for pickup. Good fit if you like staying busy, working set shifts (opening, morning, mid, closing), and want access to big-company benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: DXL Group (Big + Tall men’s apparel)

(Big + Tall men’s apparel) Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time (management)

Full-time (management) Pay: $15.00 – $23.09/hour base + 1.5%–6% commission + quarterly bonus potential

You’ll help run a specialty clothing store, coach the sales team, and make sure guests feel taken care of. Great if you have retail leadership experience and want commission, bonuses, and benefits like 401(k), medical/dental/vision (30+ hours), paid holidays, sick/personal days, and vacation.

Employer: Pure Canna

Location: Lansing, MI (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour (tips likely, but not guaranteed) This is a fast-paced cannabis retail role helping customers choose products, handling cash, and keeping the shop organized. You must be 21+, able to pass a background check, stand/walk for long periods, and work variable shifts (days, nights, weekends, holidays).

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—retail and customer service managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.