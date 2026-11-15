Lansing has so many sweet cats and kittens hoping for a cozy home. Here are some of the adoptable felines waiting to meet you right now.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Age: Adult (almost 2 years)

Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby with four white paws

Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Saved by Zade

Gogurt is a fluffy brown tabby with a very unique look: he has one missing ear and a cute little head tilt. He loves attention, will flop over for pets, and enjoys wand toys and playtime. If you’re looking for a cuddle-and-play buddy, he could be your guy.

👉 Meet Gogurt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Color: Brown or chocolate

Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society

Phone: (517) 626-6060

Tiny Madoka is a brown/chocolate kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Madoka and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Color: Brown or chocolate

Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society

Phone: (517) 626-6060

Sayaka is another sweet brown/chocolate kitten hoping for a family to call her own.

👉 Meet Sayaka and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Cream or ivory

Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society

Phone: (517) 626-6060

Cream-colored Mashed Potato is a soft-looking little boy with a very cozy name to match.

👉 Meet Mashed Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society

Phone: (517) 626-6060

Kyubey is a sleek all-black kitten, ready to bring a little magic into someone’s home.

👉 Meet Kyubey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Color: Gray or blue (mostly)

Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society

Phone: (517) 626-6060

Turkey is a mostly gray/blue kitten with a festive name and a bright future ahead.

👉 Meet Turkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Orange or red

Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society

Phone: (517) 626-6060

Orange boy Green Bean Casserole has a big name for a little kitten and is ready to grow up with a loving family.

👉 Meet Green Bean Casserole and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society

Phone: (517) 626-6060

Hitomi is an all-black baby girl, hoping someone will see her and fall in love.

👉 Meet Hitomi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Cream or ivory

Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society

Phone: (517) 626-6060

Cream/ivory Stuffing is another holiday-named kitten looking for a warm lap.

👉 Meet Stuffing and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Orange or red

Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society

Phone: (517) 626-6060

Honey Baked Ham is an orange/red kitten with a big personality name and a lot of love to give.

👉 Meet Honey Baked Ham and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Cream or ivory

Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society

Phone: (517) 626-6060

Soft-colored Cornbread is a cream/ivory kitten ready to be someone’s new best friend.

👉 Meet Cornbread and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Brown or chocolate

Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society

Phone: (517) 626-6060

Brown/chocolate Cranberry Sauce is a tiny boy with a festive name and a big future ahead.

👉 Meet Cranberry Sauce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society

Phone: (517) 626-6060

Tatsuya is an all-black kitten boy, hoping for a calm, loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Tatsuya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Color: Black (mostly)

Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society

Phone: (517) 626-6060

Sekmet is a mostly black baby girl with a strong, striking name and a soft kitten heart.

👉 Meet Sekmet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society

Phone: (517) 626-6060

Chovo is an all-black male kitten, one more little panther hoping for a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Chovo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Lansing, MI area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Saved by Zade and the Capital Area Humane Society, or calling (517) 626-6060 for more details on the kittens listed above.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.