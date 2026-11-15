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🐱 Playful, Sweet Lansing Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Lansing has so many sweet cats and kittens hoping for a cozy home. Here are some of the adoptable felines waiting to meet you right now.
Gogurt
Breed: Domestic Longhair
Age: Adult (almost 2 years)
Gender: Male
Color: Brown tabby with four white paws
Adoption Fee: $100
Shelter: Saved by Zade
Gogurt is a fluffy brown tabby with a very unique look: he has one missing ear and a cute little head tilt. He loves attention, will flop over for pets, and enjoys wand toys and playtime. If you’re looking for a cuddle-and-play buddy, he could be your guy.
👉 Meet Gogurt and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Madoka
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby (kitten)
Gender: Female
Color: Brown or chocolate
Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society
Phone: (517) 626-6060
Tiny Madoka is a brown/chocolate kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Madoka and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sayaka
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby (kitten)
Gender: Female
Color: Brown or chocolate
Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society
Phone: (517) 626-6060
Sayaka is another sweet brown/chocolate kitten hoping for a family to call her own.
👉 Meet Sayaka and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mashed Potato
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby (kitten)
Gender: Male
Color: Cream or ivory
Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society
Phone: (517) 626-6060
Cream-colored Mashed Potato is a soft-looking little boy with a very cozy name to match.
👉 Meet Mashed Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kyubey
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby (kitten)
Gender: Male
Color: Black (all)
Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society
Phone: (517) 626-6060
Kyubey is a sleek all-black kitten, ready to bring a little magic into someone’s home.
👉 Meet Kyubey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Turkey
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby (kitten)
Gender: Female
Color: Gray or blue (mostly)
Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society
Phone: (517) 626-6060
Turkey is a mostly gray/blue kitten with a festive name and a bright future ahead.
👉 Meet Turkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Green Bean Casserole
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby (kitten)
Gender: Male
Color: Orange or red
Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society
Phone: (517) 626-6060
Orange boy Green Bean Casserole has a big name for a little kitten and is ready to grow up with a loving family.
👉 Meet Green Bean Casserole and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hitomi
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby (kitten)
Gender: Female
Color: Black (all)
Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society
Phone: (517) 626-6060
Hitomi is an all-black baby girl, hoping someone will see her and fall in love.
👉 Meet Hitomi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stuffing
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby (kitten)
Gender: Male
Color: Cream or ivory
Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society
Phone: (517) 626-6060
Cream/ivory Stuffing is another holiday-named kitten looking for a warm lap.
👉 Meet Stuffing and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Honey Baked Ham
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby (kitten)
Gender: Male
Color: Orange or red
Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society
Phone: (517) 626-6060
Honey Baked Ham is an orange/red kitten with a big personality name and a lot of love to give.
👉 Meet Honey Baked Ham and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cornbread
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby (kitten)
Gender: Male
Color: Cream or ivory
Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society
Phone: (517) 626-6060
Soft-colored Cornbread is a cream/ivory kitten ready to be someone’s new best friend.
👉 Meet Cornbread and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cranberry Sauce
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby (kitten)
Gender: Male
Color: Brown or chocolate
Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society
Phone: (517) 626-6060
Brown/chocolate Cranberry Sauce is a tiny boy with a festive name and a big future ahead.
👉 Meet Cranberry Sauce and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tatsuya
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby (kitten)
Gender: Male
Color: Black (all)
Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society
Phone: (517) 626-6060
Tatsuya is an all-black kitten boy, hoping for a calm, loving home to grow up in.
👉 Meet Tatsuya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sekmet
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby (kitten)
Gender: Female
Color: Black (mostly)
Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society
Phone: (517) 626-6060
Sekmet is a mostly black baby girl with a strong, striking name and a soft kitten heart.
👉 Meet Sekmet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chovo
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby (kitten)
Gender: Male
Color: Black (all)
Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society
Phone: (517) 626-6060
Chovo is an all-black male kitten, one more little panther hoping for a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Chovo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Lansing, MI area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Saved by Zade and the Capital Area Humane Society, or calling (517) 626-6060 for more details on the kittens listed above.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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