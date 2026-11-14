Lansing’s creative scene is busy right now—especially in design and print. If you’re into interiors or graphics, there are a couple of solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Modern Builders Supply (MBS Interiors)

Modern Builders Supply (MBS Interiors) Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time (40+ hours/week)

(40+ hours/week) Salary: Competitive salary with bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

Competitive salary (exact amount not listed) Schedule: Mon–Fri 7:30am–4:00pm , some Sat 8:00am–12:00pm in busy seasons

, some in busy seasons Benefits: Paid weekly, medical, dental, vision, disability, life, 401(k) with company match, paid vacation/personal time/holidays, employee discount, company cell phone

Design full kitchen and bath layouts from concept to completion for homeowners and contractors. This role is a good fit if you have 3+ years in cabinet design, strong customer service/sales skills, and like owning projects from first sketch to final install.

Employer: Foresight Group (subsidiary of Michigan State University Federal Credit Union )

(subsidiary of ) Location: Lansing, MI (SuperSign Office, 1200 Marquette St)

(SuperSign Office, 1200 Marquette St) Type: Full-time, onsite

Full-time, onsite Salary: From $25.00/hour+, depending on experience

Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:00am–5:00pm , overtime during peak times

, overtime during peak times Benefits: 100% company-paid health, dental, vision, life, long-term disability, up to 13 days PTO in year one, 8 paid holidays, 401(k) with 1:1 match, up to 6 weeks paid parental leave

Lead the prepress team for wide-format signage—checking files, managing color, and running large-format printers. Ideal if you have 6+ years of prepress experience, strong Adobe Creative Suite skills, and want a hands-on leadership role in commercial print and display graphics.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—Lansing employers often keep strong portfolios on file for future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.