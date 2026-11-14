Lansing’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with solid options in retail, engineering, and construction. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these roles offer real responsibility and strong pay.

Employer: Belle Tire

Belle Tire Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $90,000/year

This is a fast-track program to become a Store Manager in about 6–12 months. You’ll learn sales, people leadership, and full store operations, with paid training, strong benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and Sundays/major holidays off.

Employer: Sterling Engineering (for an automation company)

Sterling Engineering (for an automation company) Location: Lansing, MI (Onsite)

Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Salary: $120,000 – $150,000 base + 10–15% bonus

Lead a team of 5 mechanical engineers designing custom machinery and advanced manufacturing equipment. Great fit if you have 7+ years in automation/capital equipment, SolidWorks skills, and want a say in process improvements and team growth.

Employer: Schindler Group / Schindler Elevator Corporation (U.S.)

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,200 – $127,700/year (base)

Oversee elevator installation projects from start to finish, leading 12–20 field technicians and working closely with contractors and internal teams. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match up to 7%, 3 weeks’ vacation, sick days, floating holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Lansing leadership roles tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.