Lansing has some very sweet cats hoping to find a cozy home. All of these kitties are at Capital Area Humane Society and are looking for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society

Phone: (517) 626-6060

Personality & home needs:

Kaylee is a playful, energetic girl with a big personality. She has lived with older children and adults and was described as friendly, cuddly, and always ready to play. She loves toys of all kinds and has a very active, enthusiastic playstyle. When she gets excited, she may use her teeth and claws, so she’ll do best with kids who can enjoy supervised play and understand cat body language.

She has lived with other cats before, but her play can be a bit rough, so slow, careful introductions to any resident pets will be important.

👉 Meet Kaylee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate

Mostly Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society

Phone: (517) 626-6060

Mademoiselle Meow is a lovely brown shorthair lady with a very dignified name and a soft, classic tabby look. For full details on her personality, likes, and ideal home, please check her shelter profile or call the humane society.

👉 Meet Mademoiselle Meow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society

Phone: (517) 626-6060

Butter is a handsome cream-colored boy with a soft, pale coat. To learn more about his temperament, whether he’s good with other pets or kids, and his medical/vaccine status, please reach out to the shelter or visit his online listing.

👉 Meet Butter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Capital Area Humane Society

Phone: (517) 626-6060

George is an orange shorthair gentleman with that classic “orange cat” charm in his looks. For information on his personality, energy level, and what kind of home he’d do best in, please check his profile or call the humane society.

👉 Meet George and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Lansing, MI area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Capital Area Humane Society or calling (517) 626-6060 to ask about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.