Lansing’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from corporate offices to retail floors. Here are a few solid roles where you can grow your skills and your paycheck.

Employer: DLZ Corporation

DLZ Corporation Location: Lansing, MI (also Waterford, Detroit, Dearborn)

(also Waterford, Detroit, Dearborn) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help a major engineering and architecture firm win new projects by writing and designing strong proposals. Great fit if you enjoy writing, design, and working with tools like Adobe InDesign/Illustrator/Photoshop and Microsoft Office, with solid benefits and career development support.

Employer: Blufox Mobile (Xfinity preferred retail partner)

(Xfinity preferred retail partner) Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35,000–$65,000+ annually (hourly base + uncapped commission, expected $18–$35+ per hour)

Retail sales role helping customers choose Xfinity internet, mobile, and home services. Uncapped commission, clear promotion paths into leadership, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid training, and performance rewards.

Employer: Renewal by Andersen

Location: Lansing, MI (plus Muskegon / Grand Haven partner sites)

(plus Muskegon / Grand Haven partner sites) Type: Part-time / Internship-style, flexible

Pay: $16/hour + up to $1,200 weekly commission

Talk with shoppers at partner retail locations and set appointments for window and door consultations. Good for outgoing people who want flexible hours, commission upside, and access to benefits (for 20+ hours/week), 401(k), profit sharing, and paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, schedule, or growth path that fits your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.