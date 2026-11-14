Lansing’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in automotive and quality work. If you’ve got hands-on skills or leadership experience on the plant floor, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Stratosphere Quality

Stratosphere Quality Location: Lansing, MI (local travel to customer plants)

(local travel to customer plants) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $19.27 – $21.27 per hour

Lead teams of quality inspectors inside customer manufacturing facilities, making sure products and safety standards are met. Comes with paid training, PTO from Day 1, medical/dental, 401(k), and promotion opportunities after 90 days.

Employer: Magna International (DexSys)

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time, Regular/Permanent, 1st shift / day shift

Full-time, Regular/Permanent, Pay: Not listed

Not listed Manage secondary equipment (automation, tooling, fixtures) from launch through end-of-life, including RFQs, supplier coordination, and troubleshooting. Good fit if you have tooling/automation experience, CAD skills, and strong project management; includes 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition help, and more.

Employer: Magna International (DexSys)

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time, Regular/Permanent, 1st shift / day shift

Full-time, Regular/Permanent, Pay: Not listed

Not listed Own injection mold tooling programs from design through production, including mold flow reviews, trials, and supplier oversight. Requires tooling or Tool & Die background, CAD skills, and plastic injection molding knowledge, plus a full benefits package with 401(k) match, health, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Not listed (via Legal office manager)

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Full-time, Pay: From $60,000 per year

Keep a fast-paced manufacturing plant running by maintaining and repairing production equipment, motors, conveyors, robots, and control circuits. Looking for 3–5 years manufacturing maintenance experience, strong electrical/mechanical skills, and offers 401(k) match plus health, dental, and vision.

Employer: Magna International (DexSys)

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time, Sunday–Thursday, 3rd shift / nights (weekends as needed)

Full-time, (weekends as needed) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Night-shift role working directly with molding to set up and adjust injection molding processes, monitor machines, and solve process issues. Best for someone with plastics processing and tool-setting experience; comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Lansing plants are growing, and experience in the door can open up your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.