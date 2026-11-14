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Lansing
🏭 Lansing Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Skilled Roles Hiring Now
12 days ago
Lansing’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in automotive and quality work. If you’ve got hands-on skills or leadership experience on the plant floor, there are several solid options open today.
Project Supervisor – Quality Inspection
- Employer: Stratosphere Quality
- Location: Lansing, MI (local travel to customer plants)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.27 – $21.27 per hour
- Lead teams of quality inspectors inside customer manufacturing facilities, making sure products and safety standards are met. Comes with paid training, PTO from Day 1, medical/dental, 401(k), and promotion opportunities after 90 days.
Secondary Equipment Engineer
- Employer: Magna International (DexSys)
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Type: Full-time, Regular/Permanent, 1st shift / day shift
- Pay: Not listed
- Manage secondary equipment (automation, tooling, fixtures) from launch through end-of-life, including RFQs, supplier coordination, and troubleshooting. Good fit if you have tooling/automation experience, CAD skills, and strong project management; includes 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition help, and more.
Mold Tooling Engineer
- Employer: Magna International (DexSys)
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Type: Full-time, Regular/Permanent, 1st shift / day shift
- Pay: Not listed
- Own injection mold tooling programs from design through production, including mold flow reviews, trials, and supplier oversight. Requires tooling or Tool & Die background, CAD skills, and plastic injection molding knowledge, plus a full benefits package with 401(k) match, health, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
Maintenance Technician – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Not listed (via Legal office manager)
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM
- Pay: From $60,000 per year
- Keep a fast-paced manufacturing plant running by maintaining and repairing production equipment, motors, conveyors, robots, and control circuits. Looking for 3–5 years manufacturing maintenance experience, strong electrical/mechanical skills, and offers 401(k) match plus health, dental, and vision.
Mold Process Technician – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Magna International (DexSys)
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Type: Full-time, Sunday–Thursday, 3rd shift / nights (weekends as needed)
- Pay: Not listed
- Night-shift role working directly with molding to set up and adjust injection molding processes, monitor machines, and solve process issues. Best for someone with plastics processing and tool-setting experience; comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Lansing plants are growing, and experience in the door can open up your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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