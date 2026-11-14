Lansing’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with solid options from the courts to private companies. If you’re into research, claims, or financial crime work, there’s something here worth a click.

Employer: Michigan Court of Appeals

Michigan Court of Appeals Location: Hall of Justice, Lansing, MI (hybrid possible; must live in Michigan)

(hybrid possible; must live in Michigan) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Open until filled (first review Nov 16, 2026)

This is a high-responsibility clerkship directly supporting a Court of Appeals judge. You’ll mentor a junior clerk, lead deep legal research and writing, draft and edit opinions, and stay on top of new Michigan and federal decisions.

Employer: Emergent Holdings

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $56,700 – $94,900 (estimate range)

This role handles moderate to complex workers’ comp claims, from investigation and coverage decisions to negotiation and settlement. Good fit if you know workers’ comp laws, like problem-solving, and want a role that blends legal, medical, and customer contact.

Employer: AML RightSource

Location: Listed for Lansing, MI (Remote U.S.) ; hybrid if you live near Highland Hills, OH or Phoenix, AZ

Listed for ; hybrid if you live near Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $87,000 annually

annually Deadline: November 30, 2026

Lead a 25+ person AML/KYC team focused on financial crime compliance for major clients. Ideal if you have 5+ years in AML/KYC or financial crime, 2+ years people management, and want to own metrics, quality, and client delivery in a remote-first environment.

Employer: Auto-Owners Insurance

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is an internal posting for experienced claims pros at Auto-Owners, focused on bodily injury claims from the home office. Worth a look if you’re already with the company and want to move up in complex claims work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Lansing’s legal and compliance roles tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.