Lansing’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for data and security pros. Most of these roles are hybrid, so expect some in-office time plus work-from-home flexibility.

Employer: Visionary Innovative Technology Solutions LLC

Visionary Innovative Technology Solutions LLC Location: Lansing, MI (Hybrid, local F2F interview)

Type: Contract (6+ months)

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about cloud data lakes and Lakehouse/Medallion architecture on AWS/Azure/GCP. You’ll build EL pipelines, transform data into traceable products, and enforce data-sharing policies using Python/PySpark, SQL, and Parquet.

Employer: RICEFW Technologies Inc

RICEFW Technologies Inc Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead Salesforce architecture for large state systems, including case management and field services. You’ll mentor dev teams, drive CI/CD and DevOps practices, and need 5+ years Salesforce/SQL/Java plus multiple Salesforce certs.

Employer: GSK Solutions Inc.

GSK Solutions Inc. Location: Lansing, MI (Hybrid – Wed/Thu in office, travel to Ann Arbor)

Type: Contract (12+ months)

Salary: Up to ~$85/hr (1099), ~$80/hr (W2, all-inclusive)

Lead data engineering for a State of Michigan initiative, owning cloud data lake pipelines and ML-ready data products. Strong Spark/Databricks, Kafka, Kubernetes, SQL, and Power BI/Tableau experience is key, plus mentoring other data engineers.

Employer: ARK Solutions, Inc.

Location: Lansing, MI 48933

Type: Contract (6+ months, likely extension)

Salary: Not listed

Very similar State of Michigan Data Engineering Lead role focused on Lakehouse/Medallion architecture. You’ll design data pipelines, star-schema stores, and guide tools like Databricks, Kafka, Kubernetes, Power BI, and Tableau.

Employer: Brooksource

Location: Lansing, MI (Hybrid – on-site Mon & Tue)

Type: Contract

Salary: $45–$55/hr

Support a public-sector client by owning System Security Plans and Authority to Operate work across many apps. Great fit if you have 5+ years in cybersecurity, deep NIST/ATO experience, and like mentoring teams on security compliance.

Employer: Jackson

Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role leading hybrid cloud security architecture and major security initiatives. You’ll design policy-as-code (Terraform, OPA), guide Azure/cloud security, and mentor engineers; CISSP or similar and 10+ years tech experience expected.

Employer: American Business Solutions Inc

American Business Solutions Inc Location: Lansing, MI (Local to MI)

Type: Not listed (appears contract)

Not listed (appears contract) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on cloud data lake role on AWS/Azure/GCP, building EL pipelines and enforcing data-sharing policies. Ideal if you have 4+ years with Python/PySpark, SQL, Databricks/SageMaker, and DevOps tools like GitHub, Jenkins, Terraform, Docker.

Employer: Auto-Owners Insurance

Location: Lansing or Grand Rapids, MI (Hybrid – up to 3 WFH days after training)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a well-known insurer’s IT division to improve application security across many teams. Great if you have dev experience (Java/REST), know OWASP/CVEs, and want strong benefits, pension, bonus, and partial work-from-home.

Employer: Masterapp Labs

Masterapp Labs Location: Lansing, MI (Hybrid – Wed/Thu in office)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Senior BA role supporting large projects with process mapping, UAT, training, and Azure DevOps backlog work. Requires 8+ years requirements work, 6+ years documentation, strong Agile/Scrum experience, and CBAP certification.

Employer: Masterapp Labs

Masterapp Labs Location: Lansing, MI (Hybrid – Wed/Thu in office, travel to Ann Arbor)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead data engineering for state projects, from cloud data lake pipelines to ML-ready products. You’ll work with Databricks, Spark, Kafka, Kubernetes, and mentor other engineers while owning standards and governance.

Employer: American Business Solutions Inc

American Business Solutions Inc Location: Lansing, MI (Local to MI)

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Full-stack Java/Next.js role using Java 17/21, Spring Boot/Security, React/TypeScript, and PostgreSQL. Bonus points for healthcare integrations (HL7/FHIR), Kafka or SQS, and AWS/Kubernetes experience.

Employer: Crossword Staffing Solutions

Crossword Staffing Solutions Location: Lansing, MI

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Another strong option for cloud data engineers focused on Lakehouse/Medallion patterns. You’ll build EL pipelines, transform data into traceable products, and work with Python/PySpark, SQL, Parquet, and governance tools.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.