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Lansing
🏥 Several Lansing Healthcare Jobs, From New Grads to Experienced RNs
12 days ago
Lansing’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and clinics adding staff across nursing, rehab, and autism services. If you’re in healthcare (or hoping to break in), there’s a good mix of bedside and non‑bedside roles open.
Physical Therapist – Acute Care
- Employer: McLaren Health Care
- Location: Lansing, MI (new McLaren Healthcare Campus)
- Type: Full-time, days (7:30a–4p), no weekends, no on-call
- Salary: Not listed
This acute care PT role is all about evaluating mobility, building treatment plans, and working closely with a tight‑knit multidisciplinary team. Good fit if you want hospital experience, strong clinical standards, and a Monday–Friday style schedule.
Registered Nurse – 8E General Surgery (Full-Time)
- Employer: McLaren Health Care
- Location: Lansing, MI – 8E General Surgery
- Type: Full-time, varied shifts, weekends required, no on-call
- Salary: Not listed
General surgery floor RN role focused on full-scope inpatient care: assessments, care planning, teaching, and overseeing ancillary staff. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 403(b).
Registered Nurse – 8E General Surgery (Part-Time)
- Employer: McLaren Health Care
- Location: Lansing, MI – 8E General Surgery
- Type: Part-time, varied shifts, weekends required, no on-call
- Salary: Not listed
Same unit and duties as the full-time role, but with a 48 hours per pay period schedule. Nice option if you want benefits and hospital experience without full-time hours.
Registered Nurse – Weekend, Emergency Department
- Employer: McLaren Health Care
- Location: Lansing, MI – Emergency Services
- Type: Full-time, day shift 7a–7p, 72 hours per pay period, no on-call
- Salary: Not listed
Weekend ED RN role for nurses who like fast-paced, high-acuity work. You’ll handle full ED assessments, care plans, and patient teaching, with health, dental, vision, PTO, and 403(b).
Unit Assistant – 8E General Surgery
- Employer: McLaren Health Care
- Location: Lansing, MI – 8E General Surgery
- Type: Full-time, nights, varied daily work times, weekends required, no on-call
- Salary: Not listed
Support nurses with basic patient care plus clerical tasks like phones and data entry. Good step if you have health unit coordinator or nursing assistant training and want to grow in the hospital setting.
Nurse Assistant I – 8E General Surgery
- Employer: McLaren Health Care
- Location: Lansing, MI – 8E General Surgery
- Type: Part-time, nights, weekends required, no on-call
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on patient care under RN supervision—mobility help, hygiene, vitals, and basic procedures like finger-stick blood sugars. Great for those with a NA course, EMT, MA, or nursing clinicals looking for hospital experience.
Spanish Speaking Center-Based Behavior Technician
- Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Type: Not stated (ABA center-based role)
- Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour
Work 1:1 with children with autism in a Spanish-speaking, center-based setting using ABA therapy. No experience needed, paid 40‑hour training, and they cover your RBT certification costs.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Type: Not stated (home and/or center-based)
- Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour
Similar ABA role, but not limited to Spanish speakers—provide 1:1 therapy in homes or centers. Includes paid training, fast pay access, and a clear growth path in behavioral health.
Telephonic Nurse Case Manager
- Employer: Auto-Owners Insurance
- Location: Lansing, MI (in-office with hybrid WFH up to 3 days/week after training)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Use your Michigan RN license and case management experience in a non-bedside role, coordinating care for injury claims and supporting claims teams. Comes with competitive pay, 401(k) match, pension, bonus programs, and generous PTO.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings on the same career page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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