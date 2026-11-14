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Lansing
🤝 Lansing Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
12 days ago
Lansing is busy hiring in mental health and community care right now. If you like helping people through tough moments, these roles are worth a look.
Clinical Case Manager – Behavioral Health (Remote)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Lansing, MI (work from home, anywhere in U.S.)
- Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, no weekends or holidays)
- Pay: $54,095 – $155,538/year + potential bonus
- Application window closes: 11/15/2026
Use your independent behavioral health license to do assessments, crisis work, and care coordination from home. Great if you have 3+ years’ clinical experience and want steady hours, strong benefits, and meaningful one-on-one impact.
Mental Health Worker – AMHS/CSU
- Employer: Community Mental Health Authority (CMHA-CEI)
- Location: Adult Mental Health Services/CSU, Lansing, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 3:00pm–11:30pm
- Pay: $19.85 – $22.23/hour
- Shift incentives: +$1.25/hr (5pm–12am), +$2/hr (12am–8am), +$3/hr weekends
Work on a crisis stabilization unit supporting people in acute mental health crisis. Good fit if you have a year of crisis experience, want solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 403(b), loan forgiveness potential), and like fast-paced, hands-on work.
Resident Technician – AMHS SIP
- Employer: Community Mental Health Authority (CMHA-CEI)
- Location: Adult Mental Health Services/Residential, Lansing, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Sat–Sun 7:30am–3:30pm & Tue–Wed 7:30am–3:00pm
- Pay: $19.85/hour
Support adults with severe and persistent mental illness in a residential setting with daily living skills, symptom management, and community outings. Training is paid, and this is a solid option if you have a high school diploma and want steady, direct-care work with veterans and others in the community.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often sparks ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.