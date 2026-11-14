Lansing is busy hiring in mental health and community care right now. If you like helping people through tough moments, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Lansing, MI (work from home, anywhere in U.S.)

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, no weekends or holidays)

(Monday–Friday, no weekends or holidays) Pay: $54,095 – $155,538/year + potential bonus

+ potential bonus Application window closes: 11/15/2026

Use your independent behavioral health license to do assessments, crisis work, and care coordination from home. Great if you have 3+ years’ clinical experience and want steady hours, strong benefits, and meaningful one-on-one impact.

Employer: Community Mental Health Authority (CMHA-CEI)

Community Mental Health Authority (CMHA-CEI) Location: Adult Mental Health Services/CSU, Lansing, MI

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 3:00pm–11:30pm

Pay: $19.85 – $22.23/hour

Shift incentives: +$1.25/hr (5pm–12am), +$2/hr (12am–8am), +$3/hr weekends

Work on a crisis stabilization unit supporting people in acute mental health crisis. Good fit if you have a year of crisis experience, want solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 403(b), loan forgiveness potential), and like fast-paced, hands-on work.

Employer: Community Mental Health Authority (CMHA-CEI)

Community Mental Health Authority (CMHA-CEI) Location: Adult Mental Health Services/Residential, Lansing, MI

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Sat–Sun 7:30am–3:30pm & Tue–Wed 7:30am–3:00pm

Pay: $19.85/hour

Support adults with severe and persistent mental illness in a residential setting with daily living skills, symptom management, and community outings. Training is paid, and this is a solid option if you have a high school diploma and want steady, direct-care work with veterans and others in the community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.